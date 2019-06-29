GO1 Wins Dragon Ball FighterZ AEW x CEO Fighting Game Championships

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

As All Elite Wrestling took center stage for Fyter Fest at the 2019 CEO Fighting Game Championships, the event entered into its second day in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Saturday was largely about setting the stage for Sunday's finals. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter V are among the competitions still up for grabs.

Dragon Ball FighterZ did crown a champion as GO1 was the last gamer standing.

Many eyes are on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in Daytona Beach. According to ESPN's Timothy Lee, 1,164 players entered the competition, making it the largest at this year's CEO festival. Mortal Kombat 11 had the second-biggest field with nearly 600 fewer people.

Sixteen gamers remain, with eight in the winners bracket and another eight in the losers bracket. Cosmos narrowly snuck into the final round with a dramatic win over Light.

Cosmos will meet MKLeo to start Sunday. MKLeo had his hands full as well to secure passage to the next stage, narrowly beating out ProtoBanham 2-1.

AEW's Fyter Fest will conclude Saturday night with Jon Moxley's non-sanctioned match against Joey Janela. The action across CEO as a whole will only continue to get interesting Sunday, however.

Full results from Saturday are available at Event Hubs.