Al Horford Rumors: Pelicans Interested but Fear Being Outbid for Ex-Celtics PF

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly keeping an eye on the Boston Celtics' Al Horford ahead of him becoming a free agent Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Pelicans⁠—who are in need of another big man for essentially an entirely new roster next season⁠—have interest in Horford but are afraid of being outbid for him.

