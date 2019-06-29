Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Saturday's Top Run-Scorers; Latest Table

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Australia beat New Zealand by 86 runs at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Saturday to move three points clear at the top of the standings.

The defeat is the second in a row for the Black Caps, who still have work to do to secure a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by three wickets with two balls remaining in a thrilling match at Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds.

The result is bad news for tournament hosts England, who slip out of the top four with tough matches against India and New Zealand still to come.

Standings (Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. Australia: 7, 1, +1.000, 14

2. India: 5, 0, +1.160, 11

3. New Zealand: 5, 2, +0.572, 11

4. Pakistan: 4, 3, -0.792, 9

5. England: 4, 3, +1.051, 8

6. Bangladesh: 3, 3, -0.133, 7

7. Sri Lanka: 2, 3, -1.186, 6

8. South Africa: 2, 5, -0.080, 5

9. West Indies: 1, 5, -0.320, 3

10. Afghanistan: 0, 8, -1.418, 0

The full standings are available from the tournament's official website

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Australia: 516

2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 504

3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476

4. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 454

5. Joe Root, England: 432

6. Babar Azam, Pakistan: 378

7. Rohit Sharma, India: 338

8. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 327

9. Virat Kohli, India: 316

10. Usman Khawaja, Australia: 298

Saturday Recap

Pakistan moved into fourth place in the standings after surviving a scare from an already-eliminated Afghanistan side who had looked set to pick up their first World Cup win on Saturday.

Afghanistan won the toss and went into bat, setting Pakistan a modest run chase. Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran both made 42 as Afghanistan posted a total of 227-9 from their 50 overs.

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi took four wickets in a strong performance by the 19-year-old:

Yet Pakistan suffered an early blow when they lost opener Fakhar Zaman to a duck on just the second ball of the innings:

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq produced a 72-run partnership to get Pakistan back on track, but they then slumped to 156-6 to put Aghanistan back in the driving seat.

The tournament's only winless team were left needing just 48 needed from 36 balls to claim their first win at the World Cup.

However, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz kept their nerve and composure to deliver the runs needed for Pakistan to clinch a tight victory with just two balls left.

Australia have already qualified for the semi-finals but clinched their seventh win in eight matches at Lord's.

The Aussies' top-order batsmen were not at their best, and they needed Usman Khawaja (88) and wicketkeeper Alex Carey (71) to help them to victory.

Trent Boult took a hat-trick for New Zealand, taking out Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff to restrict Australia to 243-9:

However, New Zealand went on to produce a below-par batting display and also came up against an in-form Starc, who took five wickets:

Behrendorff managed to dismiss openers Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls, and Australia also produced a surprise as both captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith made appearances with the ball:

The result means Australia continue to look the team to beat at the World Cup, while New Zealand go on to face England on Wednesday in a match that both sides may need to win to progress.