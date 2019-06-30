Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Sunday Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off on Saturday, with Haiti beating Canada and Mexico overcoming Costa Rica on penalties at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Four more teams battle it out on Sunday for the last two places in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Jamaica are up against Panama in the first game of the day, while the United States play Curacao at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Saturday, June 29

Haiti 3-2 Canada



Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (Mexico win 5-4 on penalties)

Sunday, June 30

Jamaica vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST



U.S. vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Monday)

Viewers in the United States can watch the action on Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and live stream the action via Fox Sports Go. In the United Kingdom, the action is available on Freesports TV.

Gold Cup Preview

Curacao have made history at the 2019 Gold Cup by making it through to the knockout stages for the first time, but their involvement is expected to be ended by the U.S. on Sunday.

Remko Bicentini's side beat Honduras and then snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Jamaica to progress as runners-up from Group B:

Jurien Gaari scored the goal that took Curacao into the knockout phase, but goalkeeper Eloy Room deserves credit for his displays and can expect to be busy again in the quarter-finals:

The U.S. came into the tournament after disappointing defeats to Venezuela and Jamaica.

Yet they have bounced back by beating Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, netting 11 goals along the way.

Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic has caught the eye with three goals, two assists and an impressive work rate:

The U.S. should have too much quality for Curacao and will be expected to book a semi-final spot against either Jamaica or Panama.

Jamaica topped Group C with five points but were held by both El Salvador and Curacao, while Panama beat Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on their way to finishing second behind the U.S. in Group D.