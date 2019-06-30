Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Sunday Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Sunday Quarter-Finals FixturesJune 30, 2019
The quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup kicked off on Saturday, with Haiti beating Canada and Mexico overcoming Costa Rica on penalties at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Four more teams battle it out on Sunday for the last two places in the semi-finals of the tournament.
Jamaica are up against Panama in the first game of the day, while the United States play Curacao at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
Saturday, June 29
Haiti 3-2 Canada
Mexico 1-1 Costa Rica (Mexico win 5-4 on penalties)
Sunday, June 30
Jamaica vs. Panama, 5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST
U.S. vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET/1 a.m. BST (Monday)
Viewers in the United States can watch the action on Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and live stream the action via Fox Sports Go. In the United Kingdom, the action is available on Freesports TV.
Gold Cup Preview
Curacao have made history at the 2019 Gold Cup by making it through to the knockout stages for the first time, but their involvement is expected to be ended by the U.S. on Sunday.
Remko Bicentini's side beat Honduras and then snatched a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against Jamaica to progress as runners-up from Group B:
Gold Cup 2019 @GoldCup
🇨🇼 GOAL CURAÇAO!!! Jurien Gaari in the dying minutes scores this 🚀 !!! Curaçao can still advance to the next round with this result! #JAMvCUW #ThisIsOurs #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/nSrxxe87GA
Jurien Gaari scored the goal that took Curacao into the knockout phase, but goalkeeper Eloy Room deserves credit for his displays and can expect to be busy again in the quarter-finals:
Gold Cup 2019 @GoldCup
ELOY ROOM 🙌🏻 ! The Curacao 🇨🇼 goalkeeper was instrumental in his team’s win recording 15 saves 🔥 against Honduras 🇭🇳. He has 20 saves in only 2 #GoldCup2019 games! #ThisIsOurs #EstoEsNuestro @CuracaoFutbol @EloyRoom https://t.co/1gtCyrIbVD
The U.S. came into the tournament after disappointing defeats to Venezuela and Jamaica.
Yet they have bounced back by beating Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, netting 11 goals along the way.
Chelsea new boy Christian Pulisic has caught the eye with three goals, two assists and an impressive work rate:
Charles Boehm @cboehm
If my eyes don't deceive me Pulisic sprinted 30ish yards in the 83rd (?) minute of a 5-0 game to disposses an opponent along the touchline, meg him, then start the transition back into attack. Yeah I think he's ready and willing to be The Guy™
The U.S. should have too much quality for Curacao and will be expected to book a semi-final spot against either Jamaica or Panama.
Jamaica topped Group C with five points but were held by both El Salvador and Curacao, while Panama beat Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on their way to finishing second behind the U.S. in Group D.
Mexico into Gold Cup Semis 🇲🇽
Beat Costa Rica on pens