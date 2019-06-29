Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc edged out Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to take top spot in the final practice session at the 2019 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Leclerc's best mark of one minute, 3.987 seconds came after Hamilton had initially closed the gap on the Monegasque to one-hundredth of a second. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was in third, with Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel in fourth.

On Friday, mistakes blemished the two practice sessions, with Bottas and Max Verstappen both crashing out in FP2; Ferrari's Leclerc topped that session, with Hamilton fastest in first practice.

The drivers will return to the circuit later in the day for qualifying.

FP3 Recap

Here are the standings after final practice at the Red Bull Ring:

Given the amount of mistakes made by the drivers in the final stages of Friday's action, it was no surprise to see the big-hitters were tentative in the first portion of FP3.

A brisk lap from Bottas set the rest into motion, though, with Leclerc again enhancing his reputation as one of the best prospects in the sport.

The 21-year-old was the fastest man on track after the first set of qualification simulation runs, with Hamilton only able to get within 0.010 seconds of the Ferrari starlet.

As BBC Sport's Andrew Benson noted, there was little to separate the leading contenders:

As he did on Friday, Leclerc was able to go up another level. While the rest of the drivers were thinking about winding down ahead of qualifying, he punched in a time of 1:03.987 to put some daylight between himself and Hamilton.

The F1 Twitter account outlined where Leclerc was able to gain an edge over the defending champion:

Per Autosport Live, while there doesn't appear to be much between the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers this weekend, Red Bull are lagging behind after another tough session:

With Red Bull likely to be looking over their shoulder this weekend, McLaren have the speed to force their way into the top six. Lando Norris split Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to finish sixth in the session; Carlos Sainz, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday, was eighth.