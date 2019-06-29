Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final Grid

Austrian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Saturday's Results, Times, Final GridJune 29, 2019
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc edged out Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to take top spot in the final practice session at the 2019 Formula One Austrian Grand Prix on Saturday.
Leclerc's best mark of one minute, 3.987 seconds came after Hamilton had initially closed the gap on the Monegasque to one-hundredth of a second. Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas was in third, with Leclerc's Ferrari team-mate Sebastian Vettel in fourth.
On Friday, mistakes blemished the two practice sessions, with Bottas and Max Verstappen both crashing out in FP2; Ferrari's Leclerc topped that session, with Hamilton fastest in first practice.
The drivers will return to the circuit later in the day for qualifying.
FP3 Recap
Here are the standings after final practice at the Red Bull Ring:
Formula 1 @F1
FP3 CLASSIFICATION: Things are shaping up nicely for a really close qualifying battle 👍 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 https://t.co/hx0MpGdIou
Given the amount of mistakes made by the drivers in the final stages of Friday's action, it was no surprise to see the big-hitters were tentative in the first portion of FP3.
A brisk lap from Bottas set the rest into motion, though, with Leclerc again enhancing his reputation as one of the best prospects in the sport.
The 21-year-old was the fastest man on track after the first set of qualification simulation runs, with Hamilton only able to get within 0.010 seconds of the Ferrari starlet.
As BBC Sport's Andrew Benson noted, there was little to separate the leading contenders:
Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1
Well, this is tasty. Leclerc quickest on the first qually sim runs - by 0.01secs from Hamilton. Bottas 0.101secs off, and Vettel 0.236 https://t.co/YBUAI5mGHY
As he did on Friday, Leclerc was able to go up another level. While the rest of the drivers were thinking about winding down ahead of qualifying, he punched in a time of 1:03.987 to put some daylight between himself and Hamilton.
The F1 Twitter account outlined where Leclerc was able to gain an edge over the defending champion:
Formula 1 @F1
Hamilton is edging the sectors but it's Leclerc who currently has the fastest lap time ⏱️ LEC 1:03.987s HAM 1:04.130s #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 https://t.co/gtO19xXtbX
Per Autosport Live, while there doesn't appear to be much between the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers this weekend, Red Bull are lagging behind after another tough session:
Autosport Live @autosportlive
There does appear to be a genuine Ferrari-Mercedes fight for one-lap pace this weekend, but Red Bull looks a bit adrift. Verstappen stays fifth with his latest lap, which is 0.459s off the pace. #F1
With Red Bull likely to be looking over their shoulder this weekend, McLaren have the speed to force their way into the top six. Lando Norris split Verstappen and Pierre Gasly to finish sixth in the session; Carlos Sainz, who will serve a 10-place grid penalty on Sunday, was eighth.
