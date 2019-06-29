Remembering the Best WCW Superstars Who Never Wrestled for WWE

0 of 9

When Vince McMahon purchased WCW in 2001, many of the biggest names on the roster were brought into WWE over the following years.

Before the two companies became one, many of the most popular Superstars from the Monday Night War spent time working for both companies.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Bret Hart, The Undertaker, Mick Foley, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and many more jumped ship at least once, if not multiple times.

However, for every Superstar who was popular enough to be hired by both companies, there was someone who worked for WCW who never got the chance to perform in a WWE ring.

Let's take a stroll down memory lane and look at some of the best WCW wrestlers who never ended up signing with WWE.