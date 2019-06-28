Cubs' Cole Hamels to Go on IL with Oblique Injury, Will Have MRI Saturday

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon confirmed Friday night that Cole Hamels will be placed on the injured list with a left oblique strain and undergo an MRI Saturday, according to MLB.com's Jordan Bastian.

The 35-year-old southpaw pitched the first inning in the Cubs' 6-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds before exiting the game.

"I felt it on the cutter to [Scooter] Gennett, you know, and kinda felt more like a cramp," Hamels said after the game, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. "Because I strained or tore my oblique a couple years ago, and that was completely different. That's the one where you feel like you just got shot. So, I really thought it was more of a cramp.

"Continued to throw the next two pitches, and it still was lingering."

As a member of the Texas Rangers in 2017, Hamels was diagnosed with a strained right oblique in early May and did not return until June 26.

Overall in 2019, the four-time All-Star has posted a 6-3 record in 16 starts with a 2.92 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. In June, per ESPN, Hamels had a 1.00 ERA and a 2-1 record across five starts entering Friday.

The potential loss of Hamels would hurt especially right now as Kyle Hendricks remains on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

"No official moves by Cubs," Bastian added, "but expecting them to call up two arms Saturday."

Depending on what moves the Cubs do make, Maddon could turn to Tyler Chatwood, Mike Montgomery or Adbert Alzolay should Hamels miss extended time. Chatwood has started three games this season, while Alzolay has started once, and Montgomery has not started.

The Cubs are 44-38 and hold a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for first in the NL Central.