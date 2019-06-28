Report: Tyreek Hill, Chiefs Could Resume Contract Talks After NFL Investigation

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and wide receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly could resume contract talks in the near future depending on the result of the NFL's investigation into the three-time Pro Bowler.

According to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports, a source indicated that the Chiefs and Hill may discuss an extension if the investigation yields a "positive outcome."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that Hill met with an NFL official for eight hours as the league looks into whether Hill physically abused his three-year-old son.

In March, Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported police were twice called to the home of Hill and his fiance, Crystal Espinal, to check on the welfare of their son. The boy reportedly had a broken arm, although it is not known how he suffered the injury.

The investigation into Hill was closed due to a lack of sufficient evidence, but it was reopened in April when KCTV 5 released audio of a conversation between Hill and Espinal regarding their son (via ESPN.com's Adam Teicher):

"'Why did he say daddy did it? Why did he say daddy did it?'" Espinal asked.

"'He says daddy does a lot of things,'" Hill replied.

"'A three-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm,'" Espinal said. "'Daddy did it. He is terrified of you.'"

"'You need to be terrified of me, too, b---h,'" Hill said."

In another part of the conversation, Espinal alleged Hill had hit their son before: "He kept saying 'Daddy punches me,' which you do when he starts crying. What do you do? You make him open up his arms, and you punch him in the chest. Then if he gets in trouble, you get the belt out."

In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic assault against Espinal in 2014. Hill was charged after choking and punching Espinal while she was pregnant with their child, but the conviction was expunged and dismissed after he completed probation.

Hill is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2019. The 25-year-old is coming off a career season, as he racked up 87 receptions for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns while rushing for a touchdown and also returning a punt for a touchdown.

He registered nine grabs for 114 yards and rushed for one touchdown in two playoff games as well.

Hill contributed significantly to quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting up huge numbers en route to being named NFL MVP in his first season as the starter.

While Hill has been away from the team during the league's investigation, the Chiefs are set to open training camp July 23.