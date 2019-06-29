Women's World Cup Schedule 2019: Live Stream and TV Info for Saturday's Bracket

VI-Images/Getty Images

Four teams will battle it out for the final two semi-final spots at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

The first match sees Italy take on the Netherlands at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes, France. The second quarter-final is another all-European affair between Germany and Sweden at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Saturday's two winning sides will go on to meet in the semi-finals of the competition on Wednesday. England play holders the United States in the other last-four clash on Tuesday.

Saturday's Bracket

Italy vs. Netherlands, 2 p.m. BST/9 a.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Germany vs. Sweden, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BBC One (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

In the United Kingdom, viewers can live-stream the fixtures by using BBC iPlayer or via the BBC Sport website. In the United States, live coverage is available via Fox Sports Go.

Saturday Preview

Italy and the Netherlands are both into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time and can make more history by taking another step towards the final.

Le Azzurre are widely regarded as being the dark horses of the tournament but have produced some exciting, attacking football on their way to the last four.

Italy topped Group C and went on to beat China in the last 16. Juventus trio Cristiana Girelli, Aurora Galli and Barbara Bonansea have impressed and have scored eight of Italy's nine goals at the tournament:

Yet Milena Bertolini's side have also proved to be tough to break down. They have conceded just twice, with defensive duo Elena Linari and Sara Gama attracting praise for their displays:

The Netherlands have relied on Barcelona forward Lieke Martens to light up their tournament. The 26-year-old showed off her skills against New Zealand in their opening game:

She then scored both goals against Japan in the last 16 as the Oranje progressed to the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands were crowned European champions in 2017 and possess plenty of experience, but Italy have bags of creativity and look the defensively stronger team.

Meanwhile, Germany continue their quest to win a third World Cup on Saturday and will be favourites to beat Sweden.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's side have gone under the radar a little but have won all four of their matches and are yet to concede a single goal.

The team are also set to be boosted by the return from injury of playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan. The Lyon star has missed three games with a broken toe, but Voss-Tecklenburg told reporters she is "very optimistic" she will feature against Sweden.

The Swedes progressed to the quarter-finals by narrowly beating Canada 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Stina Blackstenius (UK only):

Yet goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl also played a part by saving a penalty to preserve a clean sheet. It was a hard-fought match that Sweden just edged, but they will need to improve to knock out Germany.

Manager Peter Gerhardsson has spoken about his team's confidence that they can pull off a shock, per the tournament's official website: "We will need our best performance of this World Cup [to beat them]. But we understand that and we also do believe that we have the possibility to do so."

Germany have shown few signs of weakness at the tournament and look to have the extra quality and power to end Sweden's World Cup dreams.