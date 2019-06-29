England vs. India: Odds, Live Stream for 2019 Cricket World Cup

DIBYANGSHU SARKAR/Getty Images

England must beat India on Sunday to keep alive hopes of reaching the semi-finals at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Defeat to Australia last time out has left England facing an uphill battle to reach the last four. India represent the first challenge with New Zealand to follow.

India's motivation is also strong, with Virat Kohli and Co. second in the standings and on the cusp of a berth in the semi-final. Kohli's team is also in the stronger form, having won its last three matches in a row.

Date: Sunday, June 30

Time: 10:30 a.m. BST/5:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Cricket, Willow TV

Live Stream: Sky Go, Sling TV

Odds

England: 1-1

India: 20-23

Odds per Oddschecker.

Losing to Australia has opened England up to criticism from some familiar sources, with former captains Michael Vaughan and Kevin Pietersen have been quick to vent their frustrations, per BBC Sport: "Pietersen said one-day skipper Eoin Morgan was "scared" in the 64-run defeat by Australia, while Bairstow was played a clip from BBC Radio 5 Live of Vaughan saying England could be heading for their worst World Cup."

Skipper Jonny Bairstow was defiant in the face of such criticism, dismissing it as "just showbiz."

There are credible reasons for Bairstow to defend what England have produced at the tournament so far.

Jofra Archer has taken the joint-second most wickets with 16, per the competition's official website. However, he needed a late fitness to test to be passed to play against Australia, and Archer experienced some shoulder pain during the defeat, but the 24-year-old should be available for India, according to Will Macpherson of the London Evening Standard.

Archer will be needed to help disrupt a talented India batting order capable of tallying runs in bunches.

Rohit Sharma has amassed 338 runs, while Kohli has 316 to his credit.

England can hit back with their own heavy hitters, particularly Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan. The latter has enjoyed moments of brilliance, such as when he smashed 17 sixes in a win over Afghanistan.

Morgan needs to find his magic again, while Stokes simply needs to replicate the fighting spirit he showed against Australia.

England have the personnel capable of salvaging a campaign that's gone awry but isn't beyond repair just yet. Bairstow will need his main match-winners at full strength against an India team showing the kind of consistency the tournament co-hosts are struggling for.