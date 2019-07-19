Tyreek Hill Not Suspended by NFL After Child Abuse Allegations Investigation

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will not be suspended by the NFL following an investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network provided a statement from the league:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added the NFL spoke to "multiple people on both sides of the allegations," including Hill, though Crystal Espinal, his fiancee, did not make herself available.

He is now able to attend training camp with the Chiefs and participate in all team activities.

In March, Steve Vockrodt and Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star reported police were called to Hill's home in response to an alleged battery "that lists a juvenile as the victim" and on another occasion regarding "child abuse or neglect" involving Hill's three-year-old son.

After no charges were filed against Hill or Espinal because of a lack of evidence, prosecutors reopened their investigation in April following the release of a recorded conversation between Hill and Espinal released by KCTV 5 (via ESPN's Adam Teicher):

"'Why did he say daddy did it? Why did he say daddy did it?'

"Hill replies, 'He says daddy does a lot of things.'

"Espinal then says, 'A 3-year-old is not going to lie about what happened to his arm.'

"'Daddy did it,' Espinal said, paraphrasing the boy. 'He is terrified of you.'

"Hill responded, according to the recording: 'You need to be terrified of me, too, b----.'"

The Chiefs barred Hill from taking part in team activities following the release of the audio.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe told Pryor and Laura Bauer in a June 7 email the investigation into Hill was no longer ongoing: "It is not an active investigation. As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we reevaluate."

Despite not facing a criminal investigation, Hill could have still been subjected to discipline from the NFL under its personal conduct policy.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hill had a "very thorough interview" when he met with the NFL on June 26.

After a four-month investigation, however, the league couldn't conclude he violated any policy.

Hill was kicked off Oklahoma State's football team and later pleaded guilty to domestic abuse in 2015 after punching and choking Espinal in 2014. He had the case dismissed and expunged from his record last year after successfully completing his probation requirements.

The Chiefs selected Hill in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. He has appeared in 47 games over his first three seasons.

Kansas City will open the 2019 regular season Sept. 8 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.