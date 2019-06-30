Wimbledon 2019 TV Schedule and Live-Stream Daily Listings for Entire Tournament

Simon M Bruty/Getty Images

Following Friday's draw, excitement is beginning to build for one of the sporting spectacles of the summer, with Wimbledon getting underway in earnest on Monday.

Novak Djokovic begins the defence of his title with the tournament's opening match on Centre Court, where he will face Philipp Kohlschreiber. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are in the same half of the bracket, and they face Yuichi Sugita and Lloyd Harris, respectively, in Round 1.

In the women's draw, 2018 winner Angelique Kerber will start off against Tatjana Maria. Elsewhere, French Open champion and new world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will meet Zheng Saisai, with Serena Williams beginning her bid for a 24th Grand Slam title against Giulia Gatto-Monticone.

Coverage Information

In the United Kingdom, the feature matches can be watched on BBC One and Two, while selected games are available via the red button. The action can be streamed via BBC iPlayer.

In the United States, play will be shown on ESPN and the Tennis Channel. Streams are available via ESPN Player and Tennis Channel Everywhere.

The Wimbledon website offers full details on the broadcast services available.

Preview

Wimbledon has a unique seeding method for the competition and for the 2019 tournament. For example, Nadal has been seeded third behind Federer despite holding a higher world ranking than the Swiss.

Nadal, the world No. 2, said the decision "doesn't seem fair," and he is guaranteed to meet one of Djokovic or Federer in the semi-finals should all three players perform as expected.

However, the 18-time Grand Slam champion can't allow himself to think too far ahead, as he's been handed a potentially testing route to the final at SW19. The ATP Tour detailed the numerous challenges he will have to overcome if he's to win a third Wimbledon title:

Tennis journalist Simon Cambers thinks it will be tough for Nadal:

One of the standout matches in Nadal's possible run to the final is the Round 2 clash with the enigmatic Nick Kyrgios. The latter burst on to the scene with a thrilling four-set win over the Spaniard in 2014 at Wimbledon, although aside from a few flashes of genius, the Australian has failed to build on that breakthrough.

Djokovic will be content with his draw and is clearly pleased to be back:

In the women's draw, it will be fascinating to see how Barty handles the extra pressure of being the top seed, having leaped to the summit of the world rankings after her French Open success earlier in the year.

Her game will come in for a serious examination on the grass courts, though. Per George Bellshaw of Metro, there are a number of high-profile players and former Wimbledon winners in the Australian's quarter:

It means Williams will also have to raise her levels if she's to clinch a first Grand Slam since her Australian Open success in 2017. She's not played since a loss to Sofia Kenin at the French Open on June 1, either.

But the story of the opening round may involve Serena's sister, Venus Williams. In Cori Gauff, she will be facing a player 24 years her junior in Round 1:

While there's been plenty of focus on Nadal and Federer in the buildup to the tournament, Djokovic will be the man to beat again at SW19 this year.

The women's draw is wide-open, although a number of contenders will be eliminated in the brutal quarter containing Kerber, Williams and Barty. That will open things up for Naomi Osaka, who will be determined to perform well after her disappointing display at the French Open.