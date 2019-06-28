Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Friday's Group Scores and Latest Schedule

Lionel Ng/Getty Images

Vietnam and Syria picked up their third wins in Asia/Oceania Group III of the 2019 Davis Cup on Friday.

They beat Kuwait and Malaysia at the OCBC Arena in Singapore, respectively, while Qatar and Sri Lanka also won their matches.

In Africa Group IV, Botswana beat Congo 2-1.

Asia/Oceania Group III

Sri Lanka 2-1 Singapore

Vietnam 3-0 Kuwait

Iran 1-2 Qatar

Syria 2-1 Malaysia

Africa Group IV

Botswana 2-1 Congo

Cameroon vs. Ghana

Rwanda vs. Uganda

Saturday Schedule

Sri Lanka vs. Qatar

Vietnam vs. Syria

Kuwait vs. Malaysia

Singapore vs. Iran

The full schedule can be found at the Davis Cup's official website.

Friday Recap

Vietnam made it three wins from three to remain top of Pool A as they comfortably dispatched Kuwait 3-0.

Linh Giang Trinh saw off Abdullah Maqdes 6-3, 7-5, before Hoang Nam Ly demolished Abdulrahman Alawadhi 6-0, 6-1.

Maqdes and Mohammad Ghareeb were able to take the third rubber to three sets, but they fell short against Ly and Quoc-Khanh Le.

Syria's 2-1 win over Malaysia did the same for them in Pool B that Vietnam's victory did in Pool A.

Malaysia took the lead as Christian Didier Chin overcame Yacoub Makzoume 6-3, 1-6, 6-4, the first rubber Syria have conceded.

Kareem Al Allaf responded emphatically for Syria, though, as he raced to a 6-0, 6-1 victory against Shamirul Shahril Mohd Adam Das in 49 minutes, before he and Makzoume beat Chin and Mohd Adam Das in the doubles.

Sri Lanka and Qatar secured second spot in Pools A and B, respectively, with their wins over Singapore and Iran.

The former had to come from behind, after Shaheed Alam won the opening rubber against Dineshkanthan Thangarajah.

Harshana Godamanna levelled proceedings with his win over Hao Yuan Ng, before the Sri Lankan pair teamed up to beat their Singapore counterparts 2-6, 7-6 (8), 7-5 in two hours and 28 minutes.

Sri Lanka and Qatar will join Vietnam and Syria in the first to fourth play-off on Saturday.