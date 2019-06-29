Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJune 29, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC - JUNE 23: Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates 2nd goal during a group A match between Martinique and Mexico at Bank of America Stadium on June 23, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Omar Vega/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup get underway on Saturday with Haiti versus Canada and Mexico against Costa Rica at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The following day, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field hosts the second double header as Jamaica take on Panama and the United States play Curacao.

Here is the bracket in full, along with the quarter-final schedule and viewing details:

                              

Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. ET/midnight BST (Sunday): Haiti vs. Canada

10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Sunday): Mexico vs. Costa Rica

                                     

Sunday, June 30

5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST: Jamaica vs. Panama

8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Monday): USA vs. Curacao

                         Les Grenadiers

All matches will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and Freesports TV (UK). Live-streaming will be available via Fox Sports Go

             

Haiti, Mexico and the U.S. all came through the group stage with perfect records as they picked up three wins from three.

Group C, meanwhile, was the tightest as Jamaica headed it with five points, and minnows Curacao took second on goal difference with four points, qualifying for the knockout rounds in fairytale fashion thanks to Jurien Gaari's stunning late equaliser:

Barring an all-time Gold Cup upset, Curacao's tournament will end at the last-eight stage when they face a U.S. side 49 places above them in the world rankings.

Gregg Berhalter's side beat Panama, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago to top Group D, netting 11 goals in the process while conceding none.

But they will have to be careful against a Curacao side who have nothing to lose. 

The Stars and Stripes were in poor form going into the Gold Cup as they lost back-to-back games against Venezuela and Jamaica.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Spencer Is the Real Winner of the Boston Marathon

  3. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  4. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  5. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  6. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  7. NBA Squads Brought the Heat with Bench Reactions This Year

  8. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  9. Nation’s Top-Ranked H.S. Teams Will Play for a National Title

  10. Is 20-Year-Old Undefeated Ryan Garcia Boxing's Next Superstar?

  11. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  12. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  13. MLB Players Are Getting Wild Inspiration for Their Cuts

  14. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  15. Carsen Edwards Put on a Show vs. the Defending Champs

  16. Gabe Kalscheur Is Early Breakout Star of March Madness

  17. Barrett, Brazdeikis Lead Canadian Hoops Revolution to March Madness

  18. UM's Ignas Brazdeikis Is the Villain of March Madness

  19. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  20. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

Right Arrow Icon

An early goal from the U.S. would be ideal for the co-hosts as it would calm the nerves and also force Curacao to open up in pursuit of an equaliser.

Mexico's clash against Costa Rica, meanwhile, is arguably the tie of the round. 

El Tri lived up to their tournament favourites tag in Group A as they won all three games while scoring 13 goals.

Costa Rica managed six points with victories over Nicaragua and Bermuda, but they lost to Haiti in their final group match.

Mexico have the better squad and boast the goalscoring prowess of Raul Jimenez and Uriel Antuna:

But Los Ticos can take confidence from the fact that Mexico were run close by Martinique in their final group game, which they only won 3-2. 

In Jonathan David, Canada have the tournament's current top scorer, who will be looking to add to his tally of five against Haiti.

Les Grenadiers were hugely impressive in the group stage as they sprung a surprise in topping their pool with nine points, but Canada will be a big test.

Jamaica's clash with Panama, meanwhile, is very tough to call.

The Reggae Boyz are the higher ranked side in the world (No. 54 to Panama's No. 75) and they topped their group.

But Panama actually got more points than Jamaica in the group stage by beating Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, while they also scored more goals. 

Related

    USMNT vs. Curacao: All You Need to Know

    Gold Cup quarter-final on Sunday

    CONCACAF Gold Cup

    USMNT vs. Curacao: All You Need to Know

    Gold Cup quarter-final on Sunday

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Jamaica vs. Panama: All You Need to Know

    CONCACAF Gold Cup

    Jamaica vs. Panama: All You Need to Know

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Gregg Berhalter’s evolving tactics at the Gold Cup

    CONCACAF Gold Cup

    Gregg Berhalter’s evolving tactics at the Gold Cup

    via FOX Sports

    Gold Cup quarterfinals preview: Predictions, key players and what to watch for

    CONCACAF Gold Cup

    Gold Cup quarterfinals preview: Predictions, key players and what to watch for

    ESPNFC.com
    via ESPNFC.com