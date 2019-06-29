Gold Cup 2019: TV Schedule and Live Stream for Quarter-Finals Fixtures

Omar Vega/Getty Images

The quarter-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup get underway on Saturday with Haiti versus Canada and Mexico against Costa Rica at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The following day, Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field hosts the second double header as Jamaica take on Panama and the United States play Curacao.

Here is the bracket in full, along with the quarter-final schedule and viewing details:

Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. ET/midnight BST (Sunday): Haiti vs. Canada

10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Sunday): Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Sunday, June 30

5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST: Jamaica vs. Panama

8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Monday): USA vs. Curacao

Les Grenadiers

All matches will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and Freesports TV (UK). Live-streaming will be available via Fox Sports Go.

Haiti, Mexico and the U.S. all came through the group stage with perfect records as they picked up three wins from three.

Group C, meanwhile, was the tightest as Jamaica headed it with five points, and minnows Curacao took second on goal difference with four points, qualifying for the knockout rounds in fairytale fashion thanks to Jurien Gaari's stunning late equaliser:

Barring an all-time Gold Cup upset, Curacao's tournament will end at the last-eight stage when they face a U.S. side 49 places above them in the world rankings.

Gregg Berhalter's side beat Panama, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago to top Group D, netting 11 goals in the process while conceding none.

But they will have to be careful against a Curacao side who have nothing to lose.

The Stars and Stripes were in poor form going into the Gold Cup as they lost back-to-back games against Venezuela and Jamaica.

An early goal from the U.S. would be ideal for the co-hosts as it would calm the nerves and also force Curacao to open up in pursuit of an equaliser.

Mexico's clash against Costa Rica, meanwhile, is arguably the tie of the round.

El Tri lived up to their tournament favourites tag in Group A as they won all three games while scoring 13 goals.

Costa Rica managed six points with victories over Nicaragua and Bermuda, but they lost to Haiti in their final group match.

Mexico have the better squad and boast the goalscoring prowess of Raul Jimenez and Uriel Antuna:

But Los Ticos can take confidence from the fact that Mexico were run close by Martinique in their final group game, which they only won 3-2.

In Jonathan David, Canada have the tournament's current top scorer, who will be looking to add to his tally of five against Haiti.

Les Grenadiers were hugely impressive in the group stage as they sprung a surprise in topping their pool with nine points, but Canada will be a big test.

Jamaica's clash with Panama, meanwhile, is very tough to call.

The Reggae Boyz are the higher ranked side in the world (No. 54 to Panama's No. 75) and they topped their group.

But Panama actually got more points than Jamaica in the group stage by beating Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, while they also scored more goals.