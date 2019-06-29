NASCAR at Chicagoland 2019: Start Time, Ticket Info, Lineup, TV Schedule, More

Robert Reiners/Getty Images

Round 17 of the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series will reach a conclusion on Sunday at the Camping World 400 at the Chicagoland Speedway in Joliet, Illinois.

Following on from the results in Sonoma, California, a week ago, there's just one point separating defending champion and championship leader Joey Logano from Kyle Busch at the summit of the NASCAR standings.

Busch was second to Martin Truex Jr. in Round 16, closing the gap to his title rival, who was only able to come home in 23rd on the day. Logano will be seeking to bounce back, with the Team Penske star hoping to make strides towards back-to-back titles.

The 267-lap scrap at Chicagoland is always one of the most exciting events on the NASCAR calendar. Here is the key information for it, as well as a preview of what to expect from Sunday's race.

Schedule

Saturday, June 29

12:05 p.m. (ET) - Xfinity Series Qualifying

6:35 p.m. (ET) - Cup Series Qualifying

Sunday, June 30

3 p.m. (ET) - Camping World 400 Race

TV Info: NBCSN (U.S.)

The full list of drivers competing in the racing at Chicagoland can be found on the NBC Sports website.

Tickets are available to purchase on StubHub for the NASCAR event.

Preview

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports provided the standings in full after the previous race:

Having run into trouble last time out, Logano will be itching to get back out on track and make amends in Chicago. However, it's ominous for him that the two drivers in the best form in NASCAR have dominated this race over the past three years.

Truex was the winner at the circuit in 2016 and 2017. In addition, his win a week ago at Sonoma was a continuation of his exceptional recent results, as the 2017 NASCAR champion has now won four of the last eight races.

Busch was the man in closest proximity to Truex in Round 16, although even he said he couldn't match the pace shown by the eventual winner:

Here is the moment Truex crossed the line at Sonoma:

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver is in fifth in the standings, 100 points back on Logano. As such, it's important he makes the most of his purple patch at a track where he has won before.

Truex's team-mate Busch will be hoping a change of scenery can offer him more of a chance to get in the mix for victory after he was able to cut down the gap at the top to the narrowest of margins last Sunday.

After Round 16, Busch said he was having to contend with some mechanical issues:

Although he would have been disappointed not to win, Logano being down the field was a major bonus for the Joe Gibbs Racing star. Busch was also the winner at Chicagoland a year ago; a repeat of that result will guarantee he ends the weekend in the lead for the title.

Logano will need to be at his best to ensure that doesn't happen and will be hoping for more reliability from his car after electrical problems last time out:

Others to watch out for include Kevin Harvick, who is still seeking his first victory of the 2019 season. He's in third in the driver standings and will be wary of the 69-point gap to Busch getting any wider this weekend.

However, his recent race pace and previous pedigree at Chicagoland point to Truex being the man to beat on Sunday. If anyone is to burst from midfield and seriously challenge Logano and Busch late in the campaign, he looks the most likely candidate.