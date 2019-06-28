Report: Chiefs 'Hopeful' NFL Will Rule on Tyreek Hill's Status by Training Camp

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs are hoping the NFL will have a ruling on Tyreek Hill before the start of training camp, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Hill had an eight-hour meeting with NFL investigators Wednesday that was considered "positive" for the receiver.

The 25-year-old was under investigation for child abuse against his 3-year-old son, but the probe is no longer active.

The Chiefs suspended Hill in April after an audio tape was publicized of him threatening fiancee Crystal Espinal. He missed all of the team's offseason workouts over the past few months, but he has not been fined by the organization while away on suspension.

Despite the results of the case, a player doesn't need to be charged with a crime to face punishment from the league under the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to Nate Taylor of The Athletic, Kansas City believes the receiver could receive a suspension but only for a maximum of four games.

"Several members of the team, according to a source, are optimistic they will get to play with him again this upcoming season," Taylor reported.



If the NFL makes a ruling by training camp, Hill is expected to be in attendance when players report on July 26.