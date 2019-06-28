California Assemblyman Adam Gray Introduces Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

California could be on the path to legalizing sports betting.

California Assemblyman Adam Gray proposed a state constitutional amendment Thursday that could push for sports betting by next year, according to David Purdum of ESPN.

"The goal is to get something on the 2020 November ballot," Gray said.

Although details still need to be worked out, the legislator said there is "significant interest throughout the California sports economy."

According to research firm Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, a betting market in California could generate $2.1 billion in annual taxable revenue.

New Jersey produced $172 million in taxable revenue in its first 12 months after taking in over $3 billion in wagers, per Purdum.

States around the country have been working to legalize gambling on sports since the Supreme Court made it a state decision last May. According to Ryan Rodenberg of ESPN, eight states currently have full-scale betting, including Nevada.

Only seven of the 50 states haven't even introduced legislation on the topic.

Although there is still a lot of work to be done, California has taken step to join the list of states that allows gambling.