Kevon Looney Rumors: Pelicans Targeting Free Agent; Warriors Hope to Re-Sign

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to re-sign forward Kevon Looney, but there are reportedly several teams interested if he hits free agency, according to NBA writer Sean Deveney.

One team looking at potentially signing the 23-year-old is the New Orleans Pelicans, who are hoping to find another big man to add next to rookie Zion Williamson.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.