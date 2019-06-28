Germany vs. Sweden: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Elsa/Getty Images

Germany play Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Saturday.

The Germans held a perfect record through Group B and are unbeaten, with the Swedes qualifying for the knockouts behind the United States in Group F.

Die Nationalelf remain the No. 2 ranked team in the world, and they represent a formidable hurdle for the 2003 World Cup runners-up to navigate.

Date: Saturday, June 29

Time: 6:30 p.m. local, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer



Odds: Germany: 7-10, Sweden: 4-1, draw: 5-2 (via Oddschecker)

Preview

Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Germany hold aspirations of adding a third World Cup to their overall haul, but they must first beat Sweden to reach the last four.

The Swedes have an excellent pedigree in tournament football, and have consistently performed well at the World Cup and European Championships.

However, there will be a gulf in class when they meet their next opponent in Rennes, France.

Germany lacked bite in their first two group games. They could only defeat China and Spain 1-0 in two close encounters.

Elsa/Getty Images

However, their defence has been formidable, and a 3-0 win against Nigeria in the round of 16 was the perfect result after thrashing South Africa 4-0.

Alexandra Popp found the net to open the scoring against the Nigerians. The 100-cap centurion needed a goal to keep her tournament on track after a quiet start. She will be vitally important in the latter rounds if Germany proceed.

Popp also netted in the final group game against South Africa, and the captain's predatory form is the key to success for coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Per FIFA's official website, Voss-Tecklenburg said her team have impressed her after defeating Nigeria:

"Coaches are never 100 per cent happy but that was a great performance and it’s fantastic to be in the quarter-finals. We’ve played four very tough matches in very different conditions, with the heat tough today, and we’ve dealt with all that very well. I’m very happy that we now have one week to relax and prepare for the quarter-finals. Part of that will be working on improving our performance in certain phases of the match, gaining more ground, becoming more confident and now allowing ourselves to get frustrated by small details."

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Sweden dramatically beat Canada 1-0 in the previous round, and in the process skipped past the No. 5 ranked team in the world.

The win proved Peter Gerhardsson's team have a thirst to advance at the World Cup, with the squad possessing the collective talent needed to beat sides who appear superior on paper.

Stina Blackstenius' goal was enough to eliminate the Canadians, but it was a penalty save from goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl that ensured victory.

Lindahl will have to remain in top form against the Germans if her side want to claim a surprise last-four berth.

Germany are yet to concede a goal at the latest edition of the World Cup, and they'll be confident of earning another shutout in their next game.