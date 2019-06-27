MLB All-Star Voting 2019: AL, NL Starting Rosters, Leaders and Final Results

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will be among the starters in the 2019 MLB All-Star Game following the inaugural Election Day.

Under the new format, the top three vote-getters at each position (top nine for outfielders) from the preliminary round advanced to a special starters election. Beginning on Wednesday, fans had 28 hours to cast their votes to determine the starters for the Midsummer Classic.

Below is a look at the starters for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game, which will be held at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, on July 9.

American League

Catcher: Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First base: Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second base: DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop: Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third base: Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Outfield: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield: George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield: Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

Designated Hitter: Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

National League

Catcher: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second base: Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third base: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield: Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield: Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

*Full voting results available on MLB.com

Overall, 12 teams had at least one player voted into the starting lineup, with the Houston Astros leading the way with three.

It marks the eighth consecutive All-Star selection for Trout, who is a two-time All-Star Game MVP. The 27-year-old is enjoying another standout season, hitting .303/.461/.629 with a 1.090 OPS. He has already piled up 22 home runs and 56 RBI in 77 games this season.

And it should come as no surprise that both Bellinger and Yelich will represent the NL after monstrous first halves.

Bellinger ranks first in the majors in average (.354), third in home runs (26), tied for second in RBI (63) and first in OPS (1.163). Meanwhile, he has helped pace the Dodgers to an MLB-best 55 wins as they make a run at their third consecutive NL pennant.

Yelich, on the other hand, has taken his game to another level after earning his first NL MVP award last year. He leads the majors in long balls (29) and slugging (.723) while being fourth in average (.332), tied for second in RBI (63) and third in on-base percentage (.426).

Chicago Cubs infielder Javier Baez will also be in the starting nine for NL. Although he isn't keeping pace with Bellinger and Yelich, he is having a fine year in his own right. He is hitting .287/.326/.548 with 19 home runs and 52 RBI.

According to MLB Stats, Baez—who earned the nod at second last year and shortstop this year—becomes the first player ever start back-to-back All-Star Games at each of the middle infield positions.

2018 All-Star Game MVP Alex Bregman earned his first starting nod in the Midsummer Classic through the fan election. In his third full season, he is on pace to establish new career highs in both home runs and RBI, as he already has 22 and 52, respectively, through Houston's first 81 games.

The hometown Cleveland Indians will be represented in the starting lineup. Acquired in an offseason trade with the Seattle Mariners, first baseman Carlos Santana is an All-Star for the first time in his 10-year career. His strong first half featured a .290/.411/.541 slash line with 18 home runs and 48 RBI.

Also of note, Michael Brantley—who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Indians—will start in his fourth career selection.

Full rosters will be announced on Sunday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. ET.