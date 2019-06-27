Dana White Talks USWNT Pay Dispute, Growth of Women's MMA in UFC

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Dana White has said he believes women deserve equal pay in professional sport, with the UFC president discussing the earning potential of female athletes.

Speaking at a forum with Hashtag Sports on Thursday, White said women "are bringing in the money" when asked about the recent salary dispute between the United States Soccer Federation and USWNT players:

White also spoke about how women are treated in the UFC, and he called his female fighters "legit," adding Ronda Rousey was previously the organisation's highest-paid individual.

According to Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal and Andrew Das and Kevin Draper of the New York Times, U.S. Soccer and its female stars have agreed to enter a mediation process to help settle a discrimination claim.

Twenty-eight USWNT players have initiated the action as they fight for equal pay in their sport.