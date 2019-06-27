Video: Watch Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela Promo Ahead of AEW's Fyter Fest

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Ahead of Saturday's match between Jon Moxley and Joey Janela at All Elite Wrestling's Fyter Fest, AEW released a promo to hype the bout.

The video revealed Moxley and Janela will clash in a non-sanctioned match at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida:

Janela did all the talking in the promo and took shots at Moxley's time in WWE, calling Moxley a "watered-down" version of his former self as Dean Ambrose.

The Bad Boy also said he would rather die in the ring than be relegated to obscurity, which led Moxley to dig a hole in the ground.

Saturday's match is significant since it is Moxley's first with AEW. He made his AEW debut at last month's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas when he appeared following the main event and attacked both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Since then, Moxley has been working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and he beat Juice Robinson for the IWGP United States Championship in his first NJPW match.

Moxley would benefit greatly from a strong showing at Fyter Fest since he is booked to face Omega in one of the top matches at AEW's All Out on Aug. 31 in Chicago.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).