Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Updated Top Run-Scorers, Bowlers After Thursday

The West Indies were eliminated from the 2019 Cricket World Cup after a comprehensive defeat against India on Thursday.

India won by 125 runs, with the West Indies unable to perform at the crease as they collapsed at Old Trafford.

Virat Kohli was player of the match with a knock of 72, helping the Indians to a score of 268. The West Indies could only reply with 143 before being bowled out.

Top Run-Scorers

David Warner, Australia, 500

Aaron Finch, Australia, 496

Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh, 476

Joe Root, England, 432

Kane Williamson, New Zealand, 414

Top Wicket-Takers

Mitchell Starc, Australia, 19

Mohammad Amir, Pakistan, 16

Jofra Archer, England, 16

Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand, 15

Mark Wood, England, 13

India (268-7) beat West Indies (143 all out) by 125 runs

It was a bad day at the office for the Windies, and they limped out of the competition after a poor display.

India's batting attack appeared assured as they piled on the runs, with KL Rahul opening with 48 from 64 balls.

Kohli's 72 kept the momentum for his side, and MS Dohni ended his day 56 not out.

The target set was always going to be an uphill battle for the West Indies, but it wasn't until the second half of their innings before they lost all hope.

Chris Gayle was gone for only six after 19 deliveries, but the Caribbean team were 101 for five before their dramatic collapse.

Sunil Ambris made 31 and Nicholas Pooran scored 28, but that was as good as it got for the eventual losing side.

Mohammed Shami took four wickets for 16 runs as India's bowlers ripped through the order, and Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal both claimed a pair.

The two-time world champions didn't have enough in the tank, and India reaffirmed their position as one of the tournament favourites.

Whats Next?

Sri Lanka and South Africa will meet on Friday in the group stage. Sri Lanka need a win in their efforts to claim a top-four berth, and currently reside in seventh.