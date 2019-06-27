Megan Rapinoe Stands by Donald Trump White House Comments, Sorry for Cursing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 27, 2019

Megan Rapinoe, a member of the United States women's national soccer team, speaks to reporters during a news conference in New York, Friday, May 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Megan Rapinoe isn't backing down from her comments about not wanting to visit the White House and President Donald Trump if the United States women's national team wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

Per Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre, the USWNT co-captain reiterated her stance of not wanting to go to the White House but apologized for the language she used. 

Eight By Eight released a video on Tuesday in which Rapinoe used an expletive when asked if she was excited about potentially visiting the president after the World Cup:

                       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

 

