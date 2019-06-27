Megan Rapinoe Stands by Donald Trump White House Comments, Sorry for Cursing

Megan Rapinoe Stands by Donald Trump White House Comments, Sorry for CursingJune 27, 2019
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
Megan Rapinoe isn't backing down from her comments about not wanting to visit the White House and President Donald Trump if the United States women's national team wins the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Per Yahoo Sports' Doug McIntyre, the USWNT co-captain reiterated her stance of not wanting to go to the White House but apologized for the language she used.
Eight By Eight released a video on Tuesday in which Rapinoe used an expletive when asked if she was excited about potentially visiting the president after the World Cup:
Eight by Eight @8by8mag
“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” - @mPinoe https://t.co/sz1ADG2WdT
