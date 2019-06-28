Gold Cup 2019: Quarter-Final Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule, Predictions

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The quarter-finals for the 2019 Gold Cup are set, with eight teams still in the running to be crowned this year's CONCACAF champions.

Mexico and Costa Rica will meet in the marquee clash of the round on Saturday, while the United States will try to stay perfect on Sunday against surprise package Curacao.

Here is a look at the bracket:

Gold Cup Schedule, TV Guide

Saturday, June 29

7 p.m. ET/midnight BST (Sunday): Haiti vs. Canada

10 p.m. ET/3 a.m. BST (Sunday): Mexico vs. Costa Rica

Sunday, June 30

5:30 p.m. ET/10:30 p.m. BST: Jamaica vs. Panama

8:30 p.m. ET/1:30 a.m. BST (Monday): USA vs. Curacao

All matches will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1 (U.S.) and Freesports TV (UK).

Odds (per Skybet.com)

Canada 7-10

Draw 13-5

Haiti 4-1

Costa Rica 15-2

Draw 10-3

Mexico 2-5

Panama 9-5

Draw 19-10

Jamaica 7-4

Curacao 14-1

Draw 11-2

USA 1-5

Curacao have been the Cinderella story of this year's Gold Cup, advancing to the knockout stages for the first time since 1973, when the nation was previously known as Netherlands Antilles.

The football minnows finished ahead of both Honduras and El Salvador in the group stages despite losing their opening match to the latter side.

A 1-0 win over Honduras in their second match was key, and Jurien Gaari fired his team into the knockout stages with a spectacular late equaliser against Jamaica:

Their reward is a date with the United States, who won all three of their group-stage matches without conceding a goal.

The Stars and Stripes were expected to cruise to easy wins over Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, and they scored 10 goals across those two matches. Panama were their first real test, but neither side played their best, having already secured passage to the next round.

Jozy Altidore scored the only goal in a 1-0 win:

Panama will still like their quarter-final chances against Jamaica, who won just one match in the group stages.

Costa Rica gave away a lead in their final group-stage match against Haiti, losing 2-1 to set up a date with Mexico. El Tri scored 13 goals in the group stages and appear the team to beat in the tournament, but they would undoubtedly have preferred to avoid Los Ticos this early in the bracket.

Coach Gustavo Matosas has promised to "take the game" to the Mexicans, per sports writer Tom Marshall:

Group B winners Haiti will face Canada in the first of the quarter-finals. Canada haven't advanced past this stage since 2007.

Predictions: Haiti, Mexico, Panama and USA advance.