UFC on ESPN 3 Staff Picks: Predictions for Ngannou vs. Dos Santos

Jeremy Botter

The marketing for Ngannou vs. Dos Santos centers on fists and knockouts and limp bodies falling to the canvas (or rocketing into orbit). That both men are among the nicest in the sport is immaterial. These giants have a long history of separating people from consciousness, and doing so is pretty much their whole thing. Others can do mixed martial arts if they want; Ngannou and Dos Santos are content to get by with just the striking part.

The easiest prediction to make here is the obvious one: Someone is getting knocked out. It's simple: Ngannou will either finish Dos Santos in the first round, or he'll use up his limited energy reservoir trying for the kill, in which case Dos Santos will pick him apart until the ref stops the fight. Ngannou is the most terrifying man on earth for the first three minutes of a fight. We know this. JDS surely knows this. If he can avoid an early bludgeoning, Dos Santos' boxing and speed will be too much for a tired Ngannou to endure.

Dos Santos, TKO, Rd. 2

Scott Harris

There’s a not-unreasonable case to be made that this is the most exciting possible matchup in the heavyweight division. The time feels right for Ngannou to re-announce his presence with authority. No muss, no fuss, just another entry on the highlight reel.

Ngannou, TKO, Rd. 1

Nathan McCarter

For as much as dos Santos is a better technical boxer, Ngannou will end it this with one punch. JDS enjoys a good stand-up fight, but he also gets hit in those fights. Ngannou will send him into another dimension when he connects to claim another title shot.

Ngannou, KO, Rd. 1

Jonathan Snowden

Junior dos Santos' has quietly put together a three-fight winning streak. And, while a closer examination of those fights reveals an athlete past his prime, his world-class skill level will make dos Santos a factor against second tier heavyweights for years to come.

The real question here is whether Ngannou is the fighter UFC bet big on early in his career, or a flash-in-the-pan who peaked two years into his UFC career. I'm going to wager UFC was correct about his potential, but just a little too eager to push him to the top. Now is his time to shine.

Ngannou, TKO, Rd. 2