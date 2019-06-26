UFC's Desmond Green Facing 4 DUI Manslaughter Charges for Alleged Car Crash Role

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY - MAY 18: Desmond Green (left) defends against a kick from Charles Jourdain (right) at Blue Cross Arena on May 18, 2019 in Rochester, New York. Green defeats Jourdain via unanimous decision. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

UFC fighter Desmond Green is facing four charges of DUI manslaughter face after his arrest Tuesday, according to ESPN. Green was detained at Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida over several charges relating to a crash in August 2018.

The crash involved five vehicles and killed two people, with Green facing 19 total charges as a result.

Among those charges are "DUI causing serious bodily injury (four counts), DUI causing property damage (five counts), operating with a suspended license, and possession of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia."

The Florida Highway Patrol said Green, whose bail was set at $194,000, lost control of his SUV. The crash occurred on Interstate 75 close to Sheridan Street in Davie, Florida. Green suffered minor injuries.

However, 67-year-old Emelina Morfa and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76, were killed.

Green reportedly drifted into the way of a tractor-trailer, creating a pile-up involving three other vehicles.

The native of Rochester, New York last fought against Charles Jourdain at UFC Fight Night 152 in May. He is 23-8 as a professional fighter.

