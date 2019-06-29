Projecting 2019 NBA Rookie Stat Leaders in Every Major Category

1 of 7

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

Runner-up: RJ Barrett, New York Knicks

Zion Williamson can benefit from the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was going to produce regardless, with an unprecedented mix of power, quickness, explosion and motor. But a backcourt of Lonzo Ball and Jrue Holiday should make the game easier for the New Orleans Pelicans rookie, who'll catch more balls in high-percentage scoring positions.

He'll continue to be a lay-in and dunk machine just by tapping into his body and his athleticism for transition buckets, lobs, putbacks and finishes off cuts. His field-goal percentage will dip from 68 percent at Duke, however, as defenses adjust and force him into tougher runners and jumpers.

But assuming the 6'7", 285-pound Williamson is receiving around 30 minutes per game, he'll have enough chances to capitalize on his developing ball-handling, post moves and touch. He'll still cause problems facing up and attacking in space, while his back-to-the-basket game should remain another source of offense around the block.

Barrett will have a good opportunity to produce in New York, but his perimeter skills aren't ready for consistency. And after shooting 52.5 percent at the rim, he'll likely struggle to finish efficiently as well.

Bet on Barrett's scoring average winding up in the mid-teens, while Williamson gets closer to approaching 20 points per game like Doncic (21.2 ppg).