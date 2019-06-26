Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman Says He'd Love to Pitch for Yankees amid Trade Rumors

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

With rumors swirling that the New York Yankees could acquire him before the July 31 trade deadline, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman said he'd love to play for the Bronx Bombers "one day."

Stroman told TMZ Sports he's "focused on my time with the Blue Jays."

The New York Post's Ken Davidoff reported June 9 the Yankees had discussions with the Jays regarding Stroman, who's under team control for one more season.

The 28-year-old is a native of Medford, New York, and didn't hide that he savors pitching in the Big Apple with the Blue Jays in town for a three-game series.

"I love it," he said, per The Athletic's Lindsey Adler. "New York's like the Mecca of the world, right? I love excitement. I love bright lights. I love competition. I love pressure. I've always loved pitching here even though I haven't necessarily pitched well here. I've always enjoyed it."

The odds seem strong Toronto will deal the veteran right-hander prior to the deadline. The Blue Jays are 29-51, 22.5 games behind the first-place Yankees in the American League East and 14.5 games out for the final wild-card spot.

The team isn't going anywhere with Stroman in the rotation, and his trade value will diminish if general manager Ross Atkins waits until the offseason to send him to another team.

Even Stroman appears resigned to his fate.

"It doesn't seem like I'm going to be signed here to a long-term deal," he said June 18, per Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith. "It's just something you have to come to terms with."

New York's Domingo German and Luis Severino are on the injured list, and Yankees starters are 16th in FIP (4.42), per FanGraphs. They clearly have a need to strengthen their rotation, and trading for Stroman makes perfect sense because of his performance (3.04 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP in 100.2 innings) and willingness to embrace the pressure that comes with playing in New York.