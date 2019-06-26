Giants Safety Michael Thomas Says Odell Beckham Jr. Was a 'Great Teammate'

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The New York Giants traded superstar Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, and one of the popular narratives surrounding the trade was that the Giants moved on from the wide receiver because he was a distraction and wasn't great for the locker room.

But Giants safety Michael Thomas offered a contrary take:

"He was a great teammate, like one of the best teammates you could ever ask for," Thomas said. "Especially for somebody of his caliber. We're talking about one of the modern-day rock stars. He was of a different caliber. But for someone of his status, he was very approachable in the locker room."

Thomas also said Beckham was gracious with teammates:

"You can only imagine how many requests he would get per day, for people asking him to sign something, do something. But if you, as a teammate, (said), 'Hey bro, my little cousin sent me a jersey and asked you to sign it.' Or 'my cousin wants to FaceTime.' Anything unique or significant, he'll crack a joke with you, but then he will end up signing it or if you FaceTime your cousin who wants to meet him, he'll hop on the FaceTime with him."

There's no doubt that Beckham caused issues at times in New York, from angry outbursts and a bizarre relationship with kicking nets to publicly criticizing quarterback Eli Manning. Beckham's time in New York undoubtedly come with its ups and downs.

But he was also one of the most explosive and talented wideouts in the NFL during his five seasons with the Giants, getting voted to three Pro Bowls while averaging 6.6 receptions, 92.8 yards and 0.75 touchdowns per game. Over a 16-game season, that translates to 106 receptions, 1,485 yards and 12 touchdowns—elite numbers.

And it sounds like he was a good teammate too, or at least from Thomas' perspective.