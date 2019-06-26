NCAA Expected to Pass Guidelines Limiting Transfer Athletes' Waiver Eligibility

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

Indiana's Kevin Yogi Ferrell (11) runs past the NCAA logo during practice for an NCAA college basketball tournament second round game in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, March 19, 2015. Indiana plays Wichita State on Friday. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Restrictions for player transfers in college football and basketball may be tightened once again.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, the NCAA Division I council will meet in Indianapolis on Wednesday to discuss proposed new guidelines, which include an update to directions for decisions on whether waiver requests should be granted.

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

