NCAA Expected to Pass Guidelines Limiting Transfer Athletes' Waiver Eligibility

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

Restrictions for player transfers in college football and basketball may be tightened once again.

According to Dan Wolken of USA Today, the NCAA Division I council will meet in Indianapolis on Wednesday to discuss proposed new guidelines, which include an update to directions for decisions on whether waiver requests should be granted.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.