Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold CupJune 28, 2019
Gold Cup favourites Mexico will take on Costa Rica in the quarter-finals on Saturday in what promises to be an intriguing clash.
El Tri have won all three of their matches so far, but performances have been mixed against Canada and Martinique. Manager Gerardo Martino will want to see more from his players in the knockout stages as Mexico go in search of their eighth Gold Cup win overall.
Costa Rica are still on the hunt for their first title in this tournament. They didn't help their chances in their previous match because a 2-1 loss to Haiti pitted them against El Tri in the knockout stages. As of yet, Los Ticos have not convinced at the 2019 edition.
As two of the biggest names in CONCACAF, this match stands out as the biggest quarter-final clash. Here are the latest odds for the fixture at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as well as the key viewing details.
Odds
Mexico win (10/21)
Draw (10/3)
Costa Rica win (15/2)
Odds courtesy of OddsChecker
Date: Saturday, June 28
Time: 10 p.m. (ET), 3 a.m. (BST, Sunday)
TV Info: Free Sports TV (UK), FOX Sports 1 (U.S.)
Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (U.S.)
Preview
Despite Mexico's perfect record so far, sides hoping to trip them up in the knockout stages of the competition will have picked up on some vulnerabilities.
Those were perhaps most evident in their final group match, a 3-2 win over Martinique. El Tri were complacent in possession at times and allowed their opponents a route back into the game on a couple of occasions.
The manager didn't pull any punches in his assessment of the game:
Tom Marshall @mexicoworldcup
Tata Martino: Playing against better teams in the competition we'd be out playing like that. #eltrieng
Ryan Tolmich of Goal thinks that being involved in tough matches will only help Mexico later in the competition:
Ryan Tolmich @RyanTolmich
On Goal, a look at a game that Mexico had to grind out and brief moment of adversity that should help prepare them for what lies ahead #ElTriEng https://t.co/LMUiFrAZR1
Although Mexico are without a number of key attackers at this Gold Cup, they still have enough potency in the final third to get them out of trouble when the defence and midfield are not performing well.
Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez offers an excellent focal point, and he's been on target three times in the opening three games. Their star man so far has been Uriel Antuna, though.
The Los Angeles Galaxy playmaker, who is on loan from Manchester City, has showcased terrific goalscoring instincts, with a hat-trick in the 7-0 win over Cuba followed by the opener against Martinique.
Football writer Steve Davis said Antuna's ascension to the first team is indicative of the depth available to El Tri:
Steve Davis @SteveDavis90
The #USA men's talent pool looks SO different right now from #MEX. @USMNT looks thin in way too many places. Meanwhile El Tri is missing so many key pieces and still has stockpiles of talent. Like fill-in player Uriel Antuna...who has a hat trick tonight. #MEXvCUB #GoldCup2019
As for Costa Rica, they need to make big improvements if they're to contain Mexico, and confidence will be low after their collapse against Haiti. While they were able to control possession for long spells of that encounter, their approach play lacked the incision required to punish the best defences in the competition.
If they are going to spring a shock, Los Ticos will need something special from national team veterans like Bryan Ruiz and Joel Campbell, who can be match-winners on their day. Mexico should be good enough to contain their influence, though, and make it into yet another Gold Cup semi-final.
Prediction: Mexico 3-1 Costa Rica
