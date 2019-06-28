Haiti vs. Canada: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 Gold Cup

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Haiti and Canada will face off in the first of the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, when they each seek to continue their impressive runs at the competition.

Haiti have been the surprise package of the tournament after winning all three of their games in Group B. The 2-1 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday showed they're capable of mixing it with some of the best sides in the confederation.

Canada were only beaten by Mexico in their group matches, and they hammered Martinique and Cuba 4-0 and 7-0, respectively, either side of that loss. In Jonathan David, Junior Hoilett and Alphonso Davies, they have plenty of firepower in attack.

Odds

Haiti win (3-1)

Draw (23-10)

Canada win (11-10)

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Date: Saturday, June 28

Time: Midnight (BST), 7 p.m. (ET)

TV Info: Free Sports TV (UK), Fox Sports 1 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Fox Sports GO (U.S.)

Preview

Although Haiti had effectively secured their place in the knockout stages of the competition before they squared off against Costa Rica, the win over Los Ticos would have enhanced their reputation among many.

Having fallen behind early on, Duckens Nazon's penalty moved them level, before Djimy Alexis scored in the 81st minute to give them a memorable win. It was the first time the team have finished top of a Gold Cup group.

Here are the highlights from what was a thrilling encounter at the Red Bull Arena:

Commentator Chris Wittyngham applauded what was one of the best games of the 2019 Gold Cup:

Despite their perfect record in the tournament, Haiti are the underdogs for their showdown against Canada.

The Canucks may have lacked the quality to cope with tournament favourites Mexico in the group stage, but they were able to carve through opposition defences with ease in their other two contests, something Haiti will need to be wary of.

In David, they boast the tournament's top scorer with five goals. The 19-year-old striker has been brilliantly supported by Lucas Cavallini, who has four himself, while Hoilett and Davies have brought a thrust to the team's attacking play.

As noted by Scouted Football, the Gent forward has made an excellent goalscoring start to his international career:

Bayern Munich star Davies, who is traditionally a winger, has been used at left-back at times in the tournament. However, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic doesn't think it's a position that suits him:

Canada will find Haiti a more challenging opponent than Martinique or Cuba, but they will still most likely have the ball for long periods. Manager John Herdman will then look to the raft of attacking talent available to him to make the difference for the Canucks in the final third.

Following their exceptional group stage and terrific fightback against Costa Rica, the Haitians can go into the quarter-final under no pressure. However, the forwards the Canadians have will give Haiti's strong defence their biggest test of the Gold Cup so far.

Prediction: Haiti 1-2 Canada