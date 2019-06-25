Nets Rumors: Jimmy Butler, Tobias Harris Not Being Targeted for Max Contracts

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

If Kevin Durant doesn't want to join Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets, apparently the team isn't sold on giving huge contracts to the remainder of the free-agent crop.

"The idea of Kyrie as a solo act is not what this plan has been. It's been about getting that second star; it's about KD," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Tuesday. "...that will be the question about not just will they still take Kyrie Irving without a second star but whether it's Tobias Harris, Jimmy Butler, let's go down the list of free agents. I don't think they want to max any of those players out. Tobias Harris? Perhaps. But could they get those guys at a lower number to keep some salary-cap flexibility?

"There's going to be a moment of truth if KD doesn't come and Kyrie says I'm ready to go. As an organization, it may not be what you intended but you say: 'You know what? We have a chance to improve this team dramatically, and we'll take on that second star who may not be of All-NBA caliber.'"

Harris and Butler are both expected to command max-level salaries, whether it's from another team or the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers acquired both players during the 2018-19 season and reportedly want to retain them on the open market.

