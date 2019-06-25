Gold Cup 2019: Tuesday Group Results; Latest Tables and Schedule

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The group stage at the 2019 Gold Cup is nearing completion with each team using its third match to either secure a spot in the knockout stage or at least end the tournament on a high note.

Tuesday's action featured the end of Group C competition from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Jamaica, El Salvador and Curacao each entered the day with the possibility of winning the group or being eliminated, while Honduras had the chance to play the role of spoiler after a surprising two losses to begin the tournament.



Tuesday Schedule/Results

Jamaica 1, Curacao 1

Honduras vs. El Salvador at 10:30 p.m. ET

Group C Table

1. Jamaica: 1-2-0, 5 pts, +1 GD

2. El Salvador: 1-1-0, 4 pts, +1 GD

3. Curacao: 1-1-1, 4 pts, 0 GD

4. Honduras: 0-0-2, 0 pts, -2 GD

Wednesday Schedule

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana at 6:30 p.m. ET

Panama vs. United States at 9 p.m. ET

Recap

Jamaica 1, Curacao 1

Jamaica needed only a draw to advance and accomplished that goal, but Curacao was able to get a point as well thanks to an incredible goal in stoppage time.

Down 1-0 and facing elimination, Jurien Gaari hit a screamer from outside the box to tie the match in the 93rd minute:

Elson Hooi came within inches of the game-winning goal in the 95th minute, but it faded just wide.

After getting their first win at the Gold Cup last match, Curacao gave itself a chance to advance to the quarterfinals by grabbing a fourth point in the group stage.

Jamaica had appeared poised to earn a win and three points as time expired, using a defensive approach after gaining an early lead.

In the first half, the Reggae Boyz showcased the difference between holding the ball and doing something useful with it. The team held possession for just 44 percent of the first 45 minutes but outshot Curacao 12-3 in that time.

The opening goal in the 14th minute came as a result of an onslaught of attempts in the early going:

It was Shamar Nicholson who finally got onto the scoresheet for Jamaica after redirecting the shot from Andre Lewis.

Of course, both teams could've done a better job of finishing opportunities:

Curacao was able to put more pressure on in the second half with several close chances at a goal, finally coming through in the closing moments.

The Reggae Boyz will reach the quarterfinals, but they won't know their opponent until after Wednesday's action.