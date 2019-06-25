Breakdancing Formally Endorsed by IOC to Be Added to 2024 Paris Olympics

Bilal Hussein/Associated Press

Breakdancers of the world are moving closer toward being able to call themselves Olympic athletes.

Per the Associated Press, the International Olympic Committee has formally endorsed requests from Paris officials and the IOC executive board to add the program to the 2024 Olympics, with a final decision to be made in December 2020.

The Paris 2024 committee proposed adding breakdancing, along with skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing, to the slate of Olympic events in February, citing the 2020 Olympic agenda to include more events that are gender-balanced and youth-oriented.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have already been approved for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Breakdancing was part of the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires last October. There were a total of three events featuring all boys teams, all girls teams and mixed teams.

If breaking receives final approval for the Paris Olympics, it will feature 16 athletes each competing in the men's and women's medal event.

The AP noted all four sports could be removed from the schedule prior to the 2024 Games in Paris while the IOC evaluates their viability as Olympic events.

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to begin on July 26 with the Opening Ceremony at the Stade de France.