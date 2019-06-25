Julius Randle Rumors: Knicks Have 'Mutual Interest' with PF Entering Free Agency

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly are interested a large number of free agents this summer, such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Tobias Harris, Nikola Vucevic, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and both Markieff and Marcus Morris, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

But one player to keep an eye on is New Orleans Pelicans big man Julius Randle. Per Spears' report, "Randle and the Knicks also have mutual interest, according to sources."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

