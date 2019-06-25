Julius Randle Rumors: Knicks Have 'Mutual Interest' with PF Entering Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

New Orleans Pelicans center Julius Randle (30) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 28, 2019. The Pelicans won 121-118. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly are interested a large number of free agents this summer, such as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker, Tobias Harris, Nikola Vucevic, DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins and both Markieff and Marcus Morris, according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated.

But one player to keep an eye on is New Orleans Pelicans big man Julius RandlePer Spears' report, "Randle and the Knicks also have mutual interest, according to sources."

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

