Survey: 19% of NCAA Trainers Say Coaches Played Athletes Deemed Medically Unfit

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

STATE COLLEGE, PA - SEPTEMBER 29: A pylon is seen during the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes on September 29, 2018 at Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The National Athletic Trainers' Association released the results of a survey Tuesday that outlined how 19 percent of the trainers interviewed said college coaches allowed a student-athlete to play who was "medically out of participation."

"To think that we're in 2019 and that would still happen is really concerning," NATA president Tory Lindley said of the results, per ESPN.com's Paula Lavigne. "It should be concerning for everyone involved in that institution. It should certainly be concerning to the parents, and certainly concerning to the athlete."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

