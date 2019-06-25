Survey: 19% of NCAA Trainers Say Coaches Played Athletes Deemed Medically Unfit

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The National Athletic Trainers' Association released the results of a survey Tuesday that outlined how 19 percent of the trainers interviewed said college coaches allowed a student-athlete to play who was "medically out of participation."

"To think that we're in 2019 and that would still happen is really concerning," NATA president Tory Lindley said of the results, per ESPN.com's Paula Lavigne. "It should be concerning for everyone involved in that institution. It should certainly be concerning to the parents, and certainly concerning to the athlete."

