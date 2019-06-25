Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Wicket-Takers, Top Run-Scorers

Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Wicket-Takers, Top Run-ScorersJune 25, 2019
Australia beat England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. England couldn't complete a chase of 286 after a solid innings from the visitors.
Skipper Aaron Finch brought up exactly a century, while the leading run-scorer at the tournament, David Warner, added 53.
England lost key wickets early, including those of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. Both fell to deliveries from Mitchell Starc, who overtook England's Jofra Archer as the most prolific wicket-taker in the competition so far.
Ben Stokes put up 89 in a losing cause for the hosts.
Tuesday Result
- Australia (285-7) bt. England (221) by 64 runs
Standings (Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)
1. Australia: 6, 1, +0.906, 12
2. New Zealand: 5, 0, +1.306, 11
3. India: 4, 0, +0.809, 9
4. England: 4, 3, +1.051, 8
5. Bangladesh: 3, 3, -0.133, 7
6. Sri Lanka: 2, 2, -1.119, 6
7. Pakistan: 2, 3, -1.265, 5
8. West Indies: 1, 4, +0.190, 3
9. South Africa: 1, 5, -0.324, 3
10. Afghanistan: 0, 7, -1.634, 0
The top four qualify for the semi-finals.
Top Run-Scorers
1. David Warner, Australia: 500
2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 496
3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476
4. Joe Root, England: 432
5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 373
6. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 327
7. Rohit Sharma, India: 320
8. Ben Stokes, England: 291
9. Steve Smith, Australia: 282
10. Eoin Morgan, England: 274
Top Wicket-Takers
1. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 19
2. Jofra Archer, England: 16
3. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 15
4. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 14
5. Mark Wood, England: 13
6. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11
7. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 10
8. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 10
9. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh: 10
10. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh: 10
Visit the tournament's official website to see the lists in full.
Finch continued a prolific spell at the wicket by slogging his way to a century off 116 balls, striking 11 fours.
Ladbrokes @Ladbrokes
Aaron Finch's last four innings: 82, 153, 53, 100* #CWC19 #AaronFinch https://t.co/j2LofbZCcm
The Aussie captain made a habit of punishing England:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
#AaronFinch has now scored more World Cup hundreds (2) and more ODI hundreds (7) v England than any other player in history. #CWC19 | #ENGvAUS https://t.co/rXnWU3mLKS
Chris Woakes' catch off Archer's delivery sent him packing, but Warner contributed well. He surpassed the half-century mark before a smart catch from Root sent him from the crease.
The damage had been done, though, as Australia were building a tough total to chase. A steady 38 late in the order from Alex Carey padded the numbers somewhat and blighted England's otherwise strong efforts to limit the total.
Jason Behrendorff made a great start to wrecking England's openers. He sent Jonny Bairstow from the crease when the latter clipped one to Pat Cummins.
Behrendorff then saw off James Vince, ahead of Starc bowling Root lbw. Cummins again showcased his skills when he got his hands to a wayward swing from Morgan, who had been fooled by a short ball from Starc.
Just as things were looking bleak, Stokes stepped up with a gutsy performance at the wicket:
Test Match Special @bbctms
Gulp. It appears Ben Stokes has a leg injury - he's battling on though. England 109-4 in the 25th over. 👉 https://t.co/i7uGuI6hzF #CWC19 #bbccricket #ENGvAUS https://t.co/gBOpZ7QDh2
His efforts gave England brief hope:
Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup
Ben Stokes at #CWC19 so far: Runs ▶️ 254 Average ▶️ 63.5 Fifties ▶️ 3 #WeAreEngland https://t.co/nZUKv00cQ9
Said hope appeared to be extinguished, though, when Jos Buttler was caught square by Usman Khawaja.
The middle order had been destroyed, prompting England to send Woakes to the crease ahead of Moeen Ali:
Ali Martin @Cricket_Ali
Chris Woakes, promoted above Moeen Ali, averages 77.5 in international cricket at Lord's
Stokes was still battling and hit a pair of sixes to keep England's hope flickering. However, when his wicket fell to another testing delivery from Starc, any chances of an unlikely win had gone.
Trevor Bayliss' men can still qualify but have a lot to do after a third defeat at the tournament. By contrast, Australia join India and New Zealand as the nations to beat.
