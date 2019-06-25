Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Tuesday's Wicket-Takers, Top Run-Scorers

Andy Kearns/Getty Images

Australia beat England by 64 runs at Lord's on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-final of the 2019 Cricket World Cup. England couldn't complete a chase of 286 after a solid innings from the visitors.

Skipper Aaron Finch brought up exactly a century, while the leading run-scorer at the tournament, David Warner, added 53.

England lost key wickets early, including those of Joe Root and Eoin Morgan. Both fell to deliveries from Mitchell Starc, who overtook England's Jofra Archer as the most prolific wicket-taker in the competition so far.

Ben Stokes put up 89 in a losing cause for the hosts.

Tuesday Result

Australia (285-7) bt. England (221) by 64 runs

Standings (Won, Lost, Net Run Rate, Points)

1. Australia: 6, 1, +0.906, 12

2. New Zealand: 5, 0, +1.306, 11

3. India: 4, 0, +0.809, 9

4. England: 4, 3, +1.051, 8

5. Bangladesh: 3, 3, -0.133, 7

6. Sri Lanka: 2, 2, -1.119, 6

7. Pakistan: 2, 3, -1.265, 5

8. West Indies: 1, 4, +0.190, 3

9. South Africa: 1, 5, -0.324, 3

10. Afghanistan: 0, 7, -1.634, 0

The top four qualify for the semi-finals.

Top Run-Scorers

1. David Warner, Australia: 500

2. Aaron Finch, Australia: 496

3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476

4. Joe Root, England: 432

5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 373

6. Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh: 327

7. Rohit Sharma, India: 320

8. Ben Stokes, England: 291

9. Steve Smith, Australia: 282

10. Eoin Morgan, England: 274

Top Wicket-Takers

1. Mitchell Starc, Australia: 19

2. Jofra Archer, England: 16

3. Mohammad Amir, Pakistan: 15

4. Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand: 14

5. Mark Wood, England: 13

6. Pat Cummins, Australia: 11

7. Imran Tahir, South Africa: 10

8. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 10

9. Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh: 10

10. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh: 10

Visit the tournament's official website to see the lists in full.

Finch continued a prolific spell at the wicket by slogging his way to a century off 116 balls, striking 11 fours.

The Aussie captain made a habit of punishing England:

Chris Woakes' catch off Archer's delivery sent him packing, but Warner contributed well. He surpassed the half-century mark before a smart catch from Root sent him from the crease.

The damage had been done, though, as Australia were building a tough total to chase. A steady 38 late in the order from Alex Carey padded the numbers somewhat and blighted England's otherwise strong efforts to limit the total.

Jason Behrendorff made a great start to wrecking England's openers. He sent Jonny Bairstow from the crease when the latter clipped one to Pat Cummins.

Behrendorff then saw off James Vince, ahead of Starc bowling Root lbw. Cummins again showcased his skills when he got his hands to a wayward swing from Morgan, who had been fooled by a short ball from Starc.

Just as things were looking bleak, Stokes stepped up with a gutsy performance at the wicket:

His efforts gave England brief hope:

Said hope appeared to be extinguished, though, when Jos Buttler was caught square by Usman Khawaja.

The middle order had been destroyed, prompting England to send Woakes to the crease ahead of Moeen Ali:

Stokes was still battling and hit a pair of sixes to keep England's hope flickering. However, when his wicket fell to another testing delivery from Starc, any chances of an unlikely win had gone.

Trevor Bayliss' men can still qualify but have a lot to do after a third defeat at the tournament. By contrast, Australia join India and New Zealand as the nations to beat.