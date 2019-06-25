Tiger Woods Dismissed from Lawsuit for Wrongful Death of Nicholas Immesberger

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2019

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 16: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on the 14th hole during the final round of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on June 16, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit claimed against a restaurant named after him by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, who died in a December car crash.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, the golfer was "voluntarily dismissed" from the lawsuit on Monday by Immesberger's estate, but the restaurant and Woods' girlfriend, general manager for the establishment Erica Herman, are still defendants. 

The suit was filed in May by the parents of bartender Immesberger, who worked at The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Florida. After drinking at the establishment, he crashed his car while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Woods' attorney, Barry Postman, said:

"The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger's death.

"While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger's car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing.''

Postman also said that while Woods has invested in the restaurant, he does not own it.

The lawsuit alleged Immesberger was served alcohol at the restaurant's bar "to the point of severe intoxication" despite it being known the 24-year-old "was suffering from the disease of alcoholism."

Immesberger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, lost control of his car on the U.S. 1 around 16 miles north of the The Woods Jupiter and crashed at around 6 p.m. on December 10.

Related

    Steph Curry Unveils Under Armour Golf Collection 🔥

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Steph Curry Unveils Under Armour Golf Collection 🔥

    JuliaKate E. Culpepper
    via Golfweek

    Mickelson Adds a Surprising Club to the Bag

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Mickelson Adds a Surprising Club to the Bag

    Golf
    via Golf

    5 Dead After Golf Dispute Leads to Shooting, Neighborhood Fire

    Golf logo
    Golf

    5 Dead After Golf Dispute Leads to Shooting, Neighborhood Fire

    Joel Beall
    via Golf Digest

    Reavie Holds Off Bradley for Travelers Title 🏆

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Reavie Holds Off Bradley for Travelers Title 🏆

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report