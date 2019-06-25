Tiger Woods Dismissed from Lawsuit for Wrongful Death of Nicholas Immesberger

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Tiger Woods has been dismissed from a wrongful death lawsuit claimed against a restaurant named after him by the family of Nicholas Immesberger, who died in a December car crash.

Per ESPN's Bob Harig, the golfer was "voluntarily dismissed" from the lawsuit on Monday by Immesberger's estate, but the restaurant and Woods' girlfriend, general manager for the establishment Erica Herman, are still defendants.

The suit was filed in May by the parents of bartender Immesberger, who worked at The Woods Jupiter restaurant in Florida. After drinking at the establishment, he crashed his car while more than three times over the legal alcohol limit.

Woods' attorney, Barry Postman, said:

"The decision was clearly appropriate and reflected the fact that Mr. Woods should not have been included in the lawsuit in the first place because he had nothing to do with Mr. Immesberger's death.

"While the situation was tragic, the facts will ultimately show that the cause of Mr. Immesberger's car accident were the many decisions made by Mr. Immesberger on the night of his passing.''

Postman also said that while Woods has invested in the restaurant, he does not own it.

The lawsuit alleged Immesberger was served alcohol at the restaurant's bar "to the point of severe intoxication" despite it being known the 24-year-old "was suffering from the disease of alcoholism."

Immesberger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, lost control of his car on the U.S. 1 around 16 miles north of the The Woods Jupiter and crashed at around 6 p.m. on December 10.