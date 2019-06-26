Gold Cup 2019: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Picks

Gold Cup 2019: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and PicksJune 26, 2019
The United States and Panama will go head-to-head for supremacy in Group D of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.
The two sides are level on six points after each picked up wins against Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, who will meet in a game to decide who finishes bottom.
Both matches will take place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.
Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana
Date: Wednesday, June 26
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local, 11:30 p.m. BST)
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)
Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Trinidad and Tobago 8-15, Draw 10-3, Guyana 7-1
Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Guyana
Panama vs. USA
Date: Wednesday, June 26
Time: 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local, 2 a.m. BST Thursday)
TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)
Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Panama 36-5, Draw 7-2, USA 5-11
Prediction: Panama 1-2 USA
Wednesday Preview
Courtesy of their superior goal difference, a draw will be enough for the United States men's national team to finish top of Group D.
The Stars and Stripes have netted 10 goals in their opening two matches, following up a 4-0 win against Guyana with a 6-0 demolition of Trinidad and Tobago:
Four players have found the net more than once, too. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals, while Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola and Aaron Long have each bagged two.
Goal's Ives Galarcep hailed Long's impact after his brace in the last match:
Ives Galarcep @SoccerByIves
Can’t forget about Long. who had the all-around game that provided a reminder of why he is going to be so important to the #USMNT ‘s hopes of winning the Gold Cup.
Panama have also beaten the same opponents but not quite as comprehensively.
They defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0, before running out 4-2 winners against Guyana:
As ESPN's Jeff Carlisle observed, Panama benefited from some good fortune against Guyana in the form of a questionable call from an official:
Jeff Carlisle @JeffreyCarlisle
Guyana keeper Akel Clarke saves penalty from Panama's Eric Davis. AR signals it needs to be retaken b/c Clarke was off his line, though replays showed Clark still had one foot on the line. Davis scores on the retake, 3-1 now to Panama. Note that there is no VAR in #GoldCup2019.
With qualification for the knockout phase assured, both sides will have an eye on the quarter-finals, so some rotation would come as little surprise.
The USA have a greater variety of goalscoring options than Los Canaleros, and they're more assured at the back, so they should have the edge.
Trinidad and Tobago will face Guyana in their final match earlier in the evening, with both sides hoping to finish the tournament with points on the board.
Despite their 4-2 defeat to Panama, Guyana will be feeling good after Neil Danns dispatched two penalties to get them on the scoresheet at the Gold Cup.
Trinidad and Tobago's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of the USMNT could be demoralising, though. They are still to find the net at this year's tournament, too.
The Soca Warriors are ranked 85 places ahead of Guyana by FIFA, but the latter might be able to sneak a draw and finish above their opponents in the group on goal difference.
Curacao earn spot in Gold Cup knockout rounds for the first time