Gold Cup 2019: Wednesday Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Picks

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 22: Gyasi Zardes of USA celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 4-0 during the Group D 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture between United States of America and Trinidad & Tobago at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)
Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The United States and Panama will go head-to-head for supremacy in Group D of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday.

The two sides are level on six points after each picked up wins against Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana, who will meet in a game to decide who finishes bottom.

Both matches will take place at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City.

                            

Trinidad and Tobago vs. Guyana

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. local, 11:30 p.m. BST)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Trinidad and Tobago 8-15, Draw 10-3, Guyana 7-1

Prediction: Trinidad and Tobago 1-1 Guyana

                  

Panama vs. USA

Date: Wednesday, June 26

Time: 9 p.m. ET (8 p.m. local, 2 a.m. BST Thursday)

TV Info: FreeSports (UK), Fox Sports 1 (USA)

Live Stream: Premier Player (UK), Fox Sports Go (USA)

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Panama 36-5, Draw 7-2, USA 5-11

Prediction: Panama 1-2 USA

                       

Wednesday Preview

Courtesy of their superior goal difference, a draw will be enough for the United States men's national team to finish top of Group D.

The Stars and Stripes have netted 10 goals in their opening two matches, following up a 4-0 win against Guyana with a 6-0 demolition of Trinidad and Tobago:

Four players have found the net more than once, too. Gyasi Zardes has scored three goals, while Tyler Boyd, Paul Arriola and Aaron Long have each bagged two.

Goal's Ives Galarcep hailed Long's impact after his brace in the last match:

Panama have also beaten the same opponents but not quite as comprehensively.

They defeated Trinidad and Tobago 2-0, before running out 4-2 winners against Guyana:

As ESPN's Jeff Carlisle observed, Panama benefited from some good fortune against Guyana in the form of a questionable call from an official:

With qualification for the knockout phase assured, both sides will have an eye on the quarter-finals, so some rotation would come as little surprise.

The USA have a greater variety of goalscoring options than Los Canaleros, and they're more assured at the back, so they should have the edge.

Trinidad and Tobago will face Guyana in their final match earlier in the evening, with both sides hoping to finish the tournament with points on the board.

Despite their 4-2 defeat to Panama, Guyana will be feeling good after Neil Danns dispatched two penalties to get them on the scoresheet at the Gold Cup.

Trinidad and Tobago's 6-0 thrashing at the hands of the USMNT could be demoralising, though. They are still to find the net at this year's tournament, too.

The Soca Warriors are ranked 85 places ahead of Guyana by FIFA, but the latter might be able to sneak a draw and finish above their opponents in the group on goal difference.

