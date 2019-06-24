Report: Big East Votes to Invite UConn to Rejoin Conference for Basketball, More

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Big East has officially extended an invitation for UConn to rejoin the conference after presidents from each of the league's schools voted in favor of the move Monday, according to Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

Connecticut is expected to accept the offer at a Board of Trustees meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

The school could then announce the move, which would affect every sport but football, on Thursday.

Mike Anthony and Dan Brechlin of the Hartford Courant first reported the likely move, noting the athletic department suffered a $41 million loss across all sports in 2018.

UConn was a founding member of the Big East conference in 1979 but joined the American Athletic Conference during its creation in 2013. However, the move back could lead to an ugly divorce that includes a $10 million exit fee.

"I'd be surprised if this ends pretty," a source told Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. "... [The Huskies] never fully embraced the American."

The league's bylaws require 27 months notice before leaving, but the school is expected to be a full part of the Big East by 2020-21.

The men's basketball team will be the 11th member of the conference, reuniting with rivals such as Georgetown, Villanova and St. John's. The women's basketball team will also benefit from the change, and head coach Geno Auriemma reportedly pushed for the move.

On the other hand, there is a significant question mark about the football team going forward. The Big East doesn't carry the sport, and the AAC likely won't allow the team to remain in the conference.