USA vs. France Women's World Cup Quarterfinal Tickets Selling for Over $11K

There's being invested as a fan, and then there's being invested.

According to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren, tickets for the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between the United States and France have hit the secondary market for more than $11,000.

VanHaaren relayed that the least expensive ticket on StubHub for Friday's match in Paris is listed at $681, while the top-priced ticket is over $11,398.

The U.S. defeated Spain 2-1 Monday to advance to the final eight, while France outlasted Brazil 2-1 Sunday in extra time.

