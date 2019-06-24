USA vs. France Women's World Cup Quarterfinal Tickets Selling for Over $11K

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 24, 2019

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 24: #15 Megan Rapinoe of USA celebrates her the second goal by penalty during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Round Of 16 match between Spain and USA at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 24, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)
Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images

There's being invested as a fan, and then there's being invested.

According to ESPN.com's Tom VanHaaren, tickets for the Women's World Cup quarterfinal match between the United States and France have hit the secondary market for more than $11,000. 

VanHaaren relayed that the least expensive ticket on StubHub for Friday's match in Paris is listed at $681, while the top-priced ticket is over $11,398. 

The U.S. defeated Spain 2-1 Monday to advance to the final eight, while France outlasted Brazil 2-1 Sunday in extra time. 

       

