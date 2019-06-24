College World Series Finals 2019: Michigan Beats Vanderbilt 7-4 in Game 1

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines picked up where they left off following their 15-3 win over Texas Tech on Friday by defeating Vanderbilt 7-4 in Monday night's Game 1 of the 2019 College World Series Finals at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

With the win, Michigan takes a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

Michigan jumped on Vanderbilt starting pitcher Drake Fellows right away by scoring two in the top of the first inning, and it marked the fourth straight game in which the Wolverines plated at least one run in the first inning.

Wolverines pitchers entered Monday's game 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 25 strikeouts in Omaha, and Tommy Henry continued their dominant streak on the mound. The junior southpaw tossed 8.1 innings and struck out eight before leaving to a standing ovation.

That said, Vanderbilt did make a run at Michigan's lead in the bottom of the second, scoring on a Ty Duvall single and a passed ball.

Fellows was chased out of the game in the top of the sixth after allowing four runs and striking out seven, but J.J. Bleday, the 2019 No. 4 overall pick of the Miami Marlins and Division I home run leader, smashed a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to cut Michigan's lead to 4-3.

The Wolverines kept their composure and answered in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer from Jimmy Kerr, his third of the College World Series—a Michigan record. Joe Donovan piled on with a solo shot of his own in the top of the eighth to thoroughly put the game away.

Jeff Criswell closed Game 1 for the Wolverines and is expected to take the mound as Michigan's starter in Game 2. His only allowed run was from a sacrifice fly, and he collected his fourth save of the season—all of which have come in the College World Series.

Kumar Rocker will start for Vanderbilt.

What's Next?

Game 2's first pitch is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET from TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.