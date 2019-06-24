Gold Cup 2019: Monday Group Results, Latest Tables and Schedule

Gold Cup 2019: Monday Group Results, Latest Tables and ScheduleJune 25, 2019
Monday night's 2019 Gold Cup action was both low-stakes and high-stakes.
Bermuda and Nicaragua first took the pitch at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, in what was both sides' last match of the tournament.
Costa Rica and Haiti will take to the field afterward by battling it out to determine who wins the group.
Below is an overview of where the Gold Cup stands after Group B wrapped play.
Monday's Results
Bermuda def. Nicaragua, 2-0
Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET
Group Results
Group B
1. Costa Rica: 2-0-0, 6 points, +5 GD
2. Haiti: 2-0-0, 6 points, +3 GD
3. Bermuda: 1-2-0, 3 points, 0 GD
4. Nicaragua: 0-3-0, 0 points, -8 GD
Tuesday Schedule
Jamaica vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET
Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10:30 p.m. ET
Recap
Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0
Bermuda ended its first-ever Gold Cup appearance on a high note.
LeJuan Simmons netted the first goal of the game in the 60th minute, and Nahki Wells doubled Bermuda's lead in the 71st minute with a header off Simmons' cross.
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Bermuda finally break through! 🇧🇲 What a pass by Bascome to set up Lejuan Simmons for the finish 🔥 #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/qro32tgS9S
FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer
Make that ✌️ for Bermuda! Lejuan Simmons sends in a perfect pass for Nahki Wells to head home and extend Bermuda's lead. #GoldCup2019 https://t.co/WFDS8TOpUe
While Bermuda was unable to advance out of the group stage, the team should feel encouraged about how it performed in its tournament debut. Bermuda lost to both Costa Rica and Haiti by scores of 2-1 and has laid a foundation to build upon.
Nicaragua, meanwhile, goes home without netting a goal at this year's competition and still seeking its first-ever Gold Cup win.
Lejuan Simmons gives Bermuda the late lead vs. Nicaragua | 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup Highlights