Gold Cup 2019: Monday Group Results, Latest Tables and Schedule

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIIJune 25, 2019

HARRISON, NJ - JUNE 24: Nahki Wells #21 of Bermuda reacts after colliding with Henry Maradiaga #12 of Nicaragua during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match at Red Bull Arena on June 24, 2019 in Harrison, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
Adam Hunger/Getty Images

Monday night's 2019 Gold Cup action was both low-stakes and high-stakes.

Bermuda and Nicaragua first took the pitch at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, in what was both sides' last match of the tournament. 

Costa Rica and Haiti will take to the field afterward by battling it out to determine who wins the group. 

Below is an overview of where the Gold Cup stands after Group B wrapped play.

     

Monday's Results

Bermuda def. Nicaragua, 2-0

Haiti vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET

      

Group Results

Group B

1. Costa Rica: 2-0-0, 6 points, +5 GD

2. Haiti: 2-0-0, 6 points, +3 GD

3. Bermuda: 1-2-0, 3 points, 0 GD

4. Nicaragua: 0-3-0, 0 points, -8 GD 

      

Tuesday Schedule

Jamaica vs. Curacao, 8 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10:30 p.m. ET

    

Recap

Bermuda 2, Nicaragua 0

Bermuda ended its first-ever Gold Cup appearance on a high note.

LeJuan Simmons netted the first goal of the game in the 60th minute, and Nahki Wells doubled Bermuda's lead in the 71st minute with a header off Simmons' cross. 

While Bermuda was unable to advance out of the group stage, the team should feel encouraged about how it performed in its tournament debut. Bermuda lost to both Costa Rica and Haiti by scores of 2-1 and has laid a foundation to build upon.

Nicaragua, meanwhile, goes home without netting a goal at this year's competition and still seeking its first-ever Gold Cup win.

