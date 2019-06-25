Davis Cup Tennis 2019: Latest Group Schedule, Dates and Preview

KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/Getty Images

The Asia/Oceania Group 3 section of the 2019 Davis Cup starts on Wednesday, with play-off matches scheduled for Saturday in Singapore.

The hard courts of the OCBC Arena will welcome eight nations fighting for promotion in a round-robin competition.

Two groups will divide the countries, with each team vying for a favourable spot in the weekend's finale.

Here are the nations set to feature in the men's tournament, according to the Davis Cup's official website (pools still to be confirmed):

Singapore

Kuwait

Iran

Malaysia

Qatar

Sri Lanka

Syria

Vietnam

Pool A and Pool B will see teams play off, determined by their group placings:

A1 vs. B1

A2 vs. B2

A3 vs. B3

A4 vs. B4

Vietnam, Qatar and Kuwait impressed at this stage of group qualification in 2018.

The three countries won the most matches, with Kuwait achieving a perfect record in the pool stage.

Kuwait will field a team of Mohammad Ghareeb, Abdulrahman Alawadhi, Abdullah Maqdes and Essa Qabazard in the latest edition of qualifying.

Adel Al-Shatti is set to captain the Kuwaitis in their pursuit of victory.

As with each Group 3 stage, the Davis Cup committee will decide on promotions, with relegations also possible.

Singapore will attempt to provide a strong display indoors under veteran Daniel Heryanta Dewandaka.

The home nation have selected Hao Yuan Ng, Roy Hobbs, Shaheed Alam and Jensen Hiu for their squad.

The hosts were irrepressible last year in Oman, winning all six of their ties in Group 4 during qualification.