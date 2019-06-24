Celtics' Ainge Praises 'Humble, Hard-Working' Players amid Kyrie Irving Rumors

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Boston Celtics President Danny Ainge alluded to the team's chemistry issues Monday, praising "humble, hard-working" players who are wiling to sacrifice for the team.

"I think it just makes life more enjoyable when everybody is humble, hard-working, and will play any role they have to to help the team succeed," Ainge told reporters. "You do have to have a certain amount of talent to win, as we all know, but good people makes coming to work more fun."

Without naming names, the insinuation from Ainge is that not everyone on the Celtics last season had that attitude. Boston spent most of the 2018-19 campaign dealing with chemistry issues, many of which caused discord between young players and veterans on the roster.

Terry Rozier, a restricted free agent, was the most vocal about his displeasure with his role. Kyrie Irving, by contrast, admitted he could have done a better job as a leader but now appears to be headed elsewhere in free agency.

