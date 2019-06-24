Cricket World Cup 2019 Results: Monday's Batting Averages and Top Run-Scorers

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) celebrates with teammate Mushfiqur Rahim after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 24, 2019. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by 62 runs at the 2019 Cricket World Cup on Monday.

Shakib Al Hasan climbed to the top of the competition's run-scoring charts after a knock of 51 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England.

The victory puts Bangladesh into fifth spot in the latest standings, with the top four set to qualify.

                                                                             

Top Batting Average

1. Kane Williamson, New Zealand, 186.50

2. Rohit Sharma, India, 106.66

3. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 95.20

4. David Warner, Australia, 89.40

5. Joe Root, England, 84.80

                 

Top Run-Scorers

1. Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh: 476

2. David Warner, Australia: 447

3. Joe Root, England: 424

4. Aaron Finch, Australia: 396

5. Kane Williamson, New Zealand: 373

Full statistics available at the competition's official website.

                       

Bangladesh (262-7) beat Afghanistan (200 all out) by 62 runs

Afghanistan initially fought hard at the crease during their innings, but Bangladesh had too much in reserve.

Bangladesh batted with confidence during the opening innings of the contest, with Shakib producing an all-round display which fans have come to expect from him.

Shakib scored 51 from just 69 balls before being trapped by Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Mushfiqur Rahim top-scored with 83 for the eventual winners, setting a target of 262.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (R) bowls the ball to take the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah (unseen) for 24 runs during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England,
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

The Afghan team were composed in their opening 10 overs, but Shakib gave a masterclass in spin bowling to crush their batting hopes.

Afghanistan methodically made their way to 48 without loss. However, Shakib claimed Rahmat Shah's wicket to start the slide.

Shakib grabbed a five-wicket haul as he concreted his position as one of the top players of the competition.

The tournament highlighted Bangladesh's match-winning star:

Afghanistan were lacklustre in the final overs, and Bangladesh's bowling attack was allowed to dictate the closing stages.

Samiullah Shenwari scored 49 runs as his side's last man standing, but it wasn't enough for Afghanistan.

Bangladesh are certainly now in the top-four conversation, with England and India looking over their shoulder at the Tigers.

