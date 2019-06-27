Power Ranking Every Coaching Staff Heading into the 2019 NFL Season

0 of 32

NFL rosters are still a long way from being finished. There are still training camps and the preseason left to go. But the coaching staffs that will guide those players through the summer and into the regular season are already set.

Some teams have a collection of (relatively) young guns looking to make their marks as coaches in the pros. Others are led by a group of grizzled veteran warhorses with decades of experience who have been there, done that and bought the T-shirt.

Young and old, good and bad—we're here to rank them all.

Since we are ranking staffs, the assistants play a part, especially if those assistants include veteran coordinators with track records of success at the game's highest level.

But to an even larger extent, this is about the big kahunas. The head coaches. What they've done in the pros. What they might be capable of doing. And thanks to the folks at Head Coach Ranking, how they stacked up against one another in a number of categories in 2018.

Bet you can't guess who's No. 1.

Actually, you probably can—but I won't spoil it.

*Career head-coaching records are in parentheses.