Top MLB Prospects Who Could Be Prizes of 2019 Blockbuster Trades

MLB.com Rank: 92

Although they're still neck-and-neck with the Chicago Cubs in the race for first place in the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers have gone just 10-10 in June.

The Brewers' slide is happening largely because their insistence on carrying a low-risk starting rotation is finally backfiring. Their starters have an MLB-worst 6.59 ERA for the month.

If the Brewers are going to seek a substantial fix for this problem on the trade market, they might have to ready themselves to part with 19-year-old shortstop Brice Turang.

Milwaukee drafted Turang out of Santiago High School with the No. 21 overall pick just last year. He's since demonstrated an outstanding hit tool with a .291 average and .395 on-base percentage at the low levels of the minors. He's also a plus runner with the goods to stick at shortstop.

There are questions about Turang's power potential, however, and it'll be several more years before he's ready for the majors anyway. He's therefore far more expendable than Milwaukee's top prospect, 22-year-old infielder Keston Hiura.